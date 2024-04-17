Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria and daughter Alisa enjoy lunch date with Grigor Dimitrov's ex-girlfriend Lolita Osmanova and her little sister in Monaco

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria and daughter Alisa recently enjoyed a lunch date with Grigor Dimitrov's ex-girlfriend Lolita Osmanova and her younger sister in Monaco.

Medvedev and Dimitrov competed at the Monte-Carlo Masters recently, getting the opportunity to enjoy the comforts of home during their campaigns as they both reside in Monaco. However, neither of the two managed to make a mark at the Masters 1000 event, bowing out in the third round. They are both expected to be back in action at the Madrid Open, which begins on April 22.

Amid Daniil Medvedev's brief respite from the claycourt season, his wife Daria treated their daughter Alisa to a lunch outing with Lolita Osmanova and her little sister.

Osmanova shared a glimpse of their time together on social media as they dined against the scenic backdrop of the riviera. Although Alisa and Osmanova's sister weren't seen interacting in the clip, possibly due to their age gap, Osmanova playfully mused about the possibility of the duo becoming best friends in the future.

"Possibly best friends in 15 years. But let's see," Osmanova posted on her Instagram story.

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria later reshared Osmanova's post on her own Instagram story.

Lolita Osmanova and Daria's Instagram stories

Grigor Dimitrov began dating Lolita Osmanova, the daughter of Russian billionaire Eldar Osmanov, in 2020. The duo parted ways some time in 2023, after three years together.

Daniil Medvedev on wanting more children with wife Daria: "Alisa will grow up, I hope there will be more children"

Daniil Medvedev with his wife Daria

Daniil Medvedev recently discussed his experience of fatherhood, acknowledging that Alisa was still too young for him to understand the intricacies of being a parent or relate to the challenges his parents faced when raising him.

"I think not yet. Alisa is still too young for me to understand all these complexities and nuances. I know it was hard for my parents," Daniil Medvedev told Russian publication m.sport-express.

"Their relationship with the child is always complex. There may be different moments in it. Let’s see how all this will work out in Dasha’s and my family," he added.

The Russian also asserted that, contrary to the commonly held belief that a person's worldview changes entirely after having children, he personally hadn't experienced anything "crazy" when Alisa was born.

Additionally, Medvedev shared that he wanted to have more children with his wife Daria, admitting that he was curious to learn how that would impact the dynamics of their family.

"Many people say that when a child is born, a person’s worldview changes. I can’t say that something crazy happened inside me and I completely changed," he said.

"Alisa will grow up, I hope there will be more children. I’m very interested in how this will affect our family," Medvedev added.

