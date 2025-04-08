Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria and daughter Alisa enjoy their time in Monaco as Russian makes winning start at Monte-Carlo Masters

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, and daughter, Alisa, enjoyed their time in Monte Carlo as the Russian player began his campaign with a win at the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters. The former World No. 1 won a tough three-set battle, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, against compatriot Karen Khachanov in the first round.

Medvedev's form of late has not been encouraging as the Russian has not won a title on the ATP Tour since 2023. His results this year have been far from satisfactory, with occasional semifinal runs in Marseille and Indian Wells. His results also include second-round exits in Rotterdam and at the Australian Open, and an opening-round loss at the Miami Open. The poor results have seen Medvedev get knocked out of the Top 10 on the ATP rankings for the first time since 2019.

The former World No.1 will have his family's support behind him at the Monte-Carlo Masters as he and his family live there. Medvedev's wife, Daria, posted pictures of her and their eldest daughter, Alisa, enjoying their time by the poolside. Here's what Medvedev's wife wrote in the caption:

"Happiest of days" she posted.

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria posts her picture with their daughter Alisa by the poolside in Monaco, (Source: Instagram)

Medvedev will next face Alexandre Muller of France in the next round. The ninth seed has a 1-0 head-to-head record against the Frenchman.

Daniil Medvedev won his last Tour title on clay

In Picture: Daniil Medvedev (Getty)

By his own admission, Daniil Medvedev does not like to play on clay, as it is the slowest of the three surfaces in tennis. However, Medvedev's most recent career title came on clay, as he won his only clay-court title to date at the 2023 Italian Open.

The Russian was the third seed in Rome in 2023, and put together an impressive campaign with wins over the likes of Emil Ruusuvuori, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, Alexander Zverev, Yannick Hanfmann, and Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the final. He won the summit clash 7-5, 7-5 against seventh-seed Holger Rune. This victory made Medvedev one of the prime favorites going into Roland Garros, but in a stunning upset, the Russian lost to Thiago Seyboth Wild in the first round itself.

Since his victory in Rome, Medvedev has reached five finals, including two Grand Slam finals (the 2023 US Open and the 2024 Australian Open), but has ended up on the wrong side of the result every time. If the Russian has to get back in the Top 10, he needs to break his title drought as soon as possible.

