Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria in high spirits with baby daughter Alisa as duo engage in adorable play session

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria recently shared a heartwarming moment between her and her daughter Alisa on social media.

Daria often gives fans a glimpse into her life on social media, with a significant chunk of her Instagram content dedicated to her family.

In her most recent post, Daria could be seen engaging in an adorable play session with Alisa. Daria twirled little Alisa around in circles much to the little one's liking. The duo shared plenty of smiles and kisses during the heartwarming exchange.

Medvedev and Daria first bumped into each other during their teens when they were both playing competitive tennis. The pair reportedly even shared a house in Norway when they were just fourteen years old.

Their friendship reportedly evolved when Daniil reached out to Daria via Instagram in 2014. Things seemingly took a turn for the better when they reunited in Nice, France, a while later, and the rest is history. The pair tied the knot in a private ceremony on September 12, 2018, and welcomed their first child, Alisa, on October 14, 2022.

Apart from being the pillar in the family as Medvedev has re-iterated numerous times in the past, Daria also has a flair for journalism. She graduated with a degree in journalism from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations after an abrupt end to her tennis career due to injuries.

Daniil Medvedev to return to the tour in Dubai after Australian Open hangover

Daniil Medvedev is poised to make his return to the tour at the 2024 Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships set to take place between February 26 to March 2, where he is the defending champion.

Medvedev wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Good morning @DDFTennis! Very nice to be back."

The Russian last featured on tour at the 2024 Australian Open final where he lost an epic five-setter to Jannik Sinner.

The Russian withdrew from the Rotterdam and Doha Open in the past couple of weeks citing a foot issue. Unable to defend his title in both tournaments and having slid down the rankings to below Sinner, Medvedev will look for an emphatic return to the tour next week in Dubai.