Daniil Medvedev’s wife Daria seen in player box at ATP Finals for first time since birth of their daughter

Daniil Medvedev will receive some extra support at the 2022 ATP Finals as the former World No. 1’s wife Daria has joined him for the season-ending tournament in Italy for the first time since giving birth to their first child.

She was seen in the former US Open champion's player box during his first ATP Finals fixture against compatriot Andrey Rublev.

The couple was also seen walking hand in hand during the ATP Finals gala dinner prior to the commencement of the tournament.

Daniil Medvedev and Daria Medvedeva welcomed their first child together – a daughter who they named Alisa – on October 14, 2022. The Russian player resumed his competitive tour soon after and went on to clinch his 15th career title at the Vienna Open. During his acceptance speech, the Russian dedicated the title to his beloved wife and stated that she gave him "the most beautiful present".

"I'm gonna dedicate it to my wife, because she gave me the most beautiful present ever, my daughter. I was there and these emotions were better than winning any title, so Dasha, Spasibo (Thanks)," he said.

The 26-year-old, however, faced an early loss in the tournament right after - at the Paris Masters. Despite the unfortunate display, Medvedev wasn’t too dejected as he was able to fly home to be with his wife and daughter.

The Russian will hope to find the necessary motivation with family by his side at the ATP Finals and will look to win his second title at the coveted event.

Daniil Medvedev loses first ATP Finals fixture against Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev (R) defeated Daniil Medvedev in the latter's first ATP Finals fixture.

Daniil Medvedev commenced his run in his fourth consecutive ATP Finals on Monday, November 14. The former World No. 1, who has been placed in the Red Group along with Andrey Rublev and former champions Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, faced his compatriot in the first fixture.

Medvedev, however, fell short in a contest of close margins against Rublev. The Russians went neck and neck, having claimed a set each. While Medvedev survived Rublev’s scare and saved seven set points against him to claim the opening set 7-6 (7), Rublev bounced back to snatch a double break and force a decider with a score of 6-3. In the third set, Andrey Rublev was able to seal the deal on his fifth match point in the deciding tie break, to claim a 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory.

Meanwhile, in the Green Group, Auger-Aliassime and Ruud contested the opening singles match of the event, with the Norwegian dominating the encounter 7-6 (4), 6-4. The next fixture was contested between Nadal and Fritz, where the American stunned the 22-time Slam champion with a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory.

Poll : 0 votes