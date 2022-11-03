Daniil Medvedev reunites with newborn daughter after early exit from Paris Masters

Daniil Medvedev’s second-round exit from the Paris Masters has yielded some positives for the new father. The former World No. 1 was able to reunite with his daughter sooner, after a few hectic days in the office.

Daniil Medvedev, who lives in Monaco with his family, made a quick return from France and shared an adorable picture of the reunion. The former US Open champion can be seen in his new role as a father, pushing a stroller.

"Welcome home," he wrote with a heart emoji.

Daniil Medvedev and his wife, Daria Medvedeva, married in 2018 and had their first child – a daughter named Alisa, on October 14, 2022.

Just days after the birth of their little one, the Russian won his 15th career title in Vienna. During his trophy acceptance speech, Medvedev dedicated the victory to his wife.

"I'm gonna dedicate it to my wife because she gave me the most beautiful present ever, my daughter, I was there and these emotions were better than winning any title," he said.

The 26-year-old, who won the 2020 Paris Masters and was the runner-up in 2021, had traveled to France to defend his points immediately after his Vienna glory. He was, however, unsuccessful in his pursuit and suffered a shock 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 loss in the Round of 32 to Alex de Minaur, having received a bye in the first round.

The Russian was bitter after the tough loss, but reuniting with his newborn seems to have more than made up for it.

Daniil Medvedev gears up for the ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev was the 2020 ATP Finals champion

Daniil Medvedev has qualified for the ATP Finals for the fourth time in a row. He will compete for the title in Turin from November 13-20.

The current World No. 3 earned a spot in the top 8 when he reached the final of the Vienna Open. Similar to the Paris Masters, Medvedev is the 2020 champion in the Finals and the 2021 runner-up.

The Russian will yet again face the tough task of defending his points after failing to do so at numerous tournaments this year, including the Canadian Open and the US Open, where he was the 2021 champion. Although Medvedev has added two titles to his name this year, his losses have seen him slide down the rankings.

In an effort to end the year on a high note, he will fight for the ATP Finals title against Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Andrey Rublev, and Novak Djokovic.

Poll : Will Daniil Medvedev clinch his second ATP Finals title in 2022? Yes No 0 votes