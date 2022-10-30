"She gave me the most beautiful present ever" - Daniil Medvedev dedicates Vienna Open title win to wife after birth of daughter

Daniil Medvedev won the Vienna Open title on Sunday, just days after the birth of his first child – a daughter – on October 14.

The Russian went on to clinch the 15th title of his career by defeating Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the finals. En route to the title, he beat the likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Dominic Thiem and Jannik Sinner.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



Can he keep his form going at the Paris Masters?



#DaniilMedvedev #Vienna #Tennis Top seed Daniil Medvedev came back from one set down to win second ATP title in 2022Can he keep his form going at the Paris Masters? Top seed Daniil Medvedev came back from one set down to win second ATP title in 2022 👏Can he keep his form going at the Paris Masters? 🔥#DaniilMedvedev #Vienna #Tennis https://t.co/GgzGlefXLb

During his trophy acceptance speech, Medvedev, who was with his wife during their daughter Alisa’s birth, stated that he will be dedicating the title to his wife Daria Medvedeva for giving him the “most beautiful present ever.”

“I was asked if I'm gonna dedicate this trophy to my daughter. And I was sitting there thinking that I'm not gonna dedicate it to my daughter, I'm gonna dedicate it to my wife, because she gave me the most beautiful present ever, my daughter, I was there and these emotions were better than winning any title, so Dasha, Spasibo (Thanks),” he said, adding, “I also like you [Shapovalov] a lot, but I have a wife, we are gonna keep it simple.”

Dodikan #Tennis @DogukanDilber_ Daniil Medvedev bu şampiyonluğu eşine ithaf ediyor Daniil Medvedev bu şampiyonluğu eşine ithaf ediyor 💕 https://t.co/QY4VNV9zaD

Medvedev had earlier expressed his heartfelt emotions about becoming a father.

“Lot of emotions I thought I was not able to feel. I was not able to feel. Not able to feel like this because I am quite a cold person, and then I felt so many good emotions that 'wow, I'm a sensible person. I can be a sensible person.' Lot of calm. Lot of good feelings,” he stated.

Daniil Medvedev qualifies for ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev will feature in the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in Turin to cap off the 2022 season.

Daniil Medvedev is set to contest the ATP Finals for the fourth consecutive year. The 2020 champion earned the qualification after progressing to the finals in Vienna.

With victory in Austria, the former World No. 1, who has slipped to No. 4, will climb one spot to replace Casper Ruud as the World No. 3, when the ranking chart is refreshed on Monday.

The Russian, who grabbed the peak position in the rankings for the first time in February 2022, will now also be in contention for the year-end World No. 1 ranking, closing the gap with Spaniards Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal, who currently hold the top 2 spots.

The trio will next feature at the Paris Masters before heading to Turin for the ATP Finals.

Poll : 0 votes