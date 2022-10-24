"She does not soar in the sky but stands with two feet on the ground" - Daniil Medvedev's former coach Jean-Rene Lisnard on the Russian's wife Daria's positive influence on him

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria Medvedeva is seen in the Russian tennis star's 'player box' at most tournaments on tour and is known for her calm presence. The 2021 US Open champion's former coach Jean-Rene Lisnard recently opened up on Daria's presence in Medvedev's life and hailed her down-to-earth personality.

Lisnard, who was Daniil Medvedev's coach during his earliest days as a tennis player, suggested that Daria has had a positive influence on Medvedev. He shared his thoughts on the same during an interview with Russia's Sport Express.

"It is important that she does not soar in the sky, but stands with two feet on the ground. I can’t say that I know her well, but she is not one of those who push her husband-athlete to make mistakes in his career and in life," Lisnard said.

Lisnard stressed that Medvedev's parents as well as his wife do not chase glory themselves but find happiness in Medvedev's success, and believes that it greatly helps the tennis star.

"Pay attention - both Daniel's parents and his wife do not seek to be in the rays of glory and draw dividends from his success. They feel quite comfortable in the shadows, live their own lives. And it helps," he added.

Daniil Medvedev and Daria Medvedeva recently became parents to a baby girl, and the 26-year-old tennis star shared an adorable picture on social media to make the announcement.

Jean-Rene Lisnard hails Daniil Medvedev's parents' contribution to his tennis career

Daniil Medvedev's former coach Jean-Rene Lisnard also shed light on how the former World No. 1's parents, Sergey Medvedev and Olga Medvedeva, played a huge role in his tennis career. Lisnard stressed that it is important for the parents of athletes to be involved in their kids' careers without "going too far" and that is what Medvedev's parents have done. He hailed them for not being involved in every detail and deciding everything for their son.

"It seems to me that in the case of Daniil they worked optimally, since they were involved in the process of his preparation, but without going too far. Many parents try to get into every detail, and this only hinders the children - because they want to decide everything, but they don’t know anything about tennis," Lisnard told Sport Express.

"Medvedev's father and mother were not indifferent, but they had restraint and a sense of proportion."

While Medvedev's parents took an interest in his career, they did not add stress to his life, stated Lisnard, who further praised them for not being "unbridled fanatics."

"Sometimes it was good to see them, but fortunately they weren't the unbridled fanatics who add stress to a young player's life," the 43-year-old added.

