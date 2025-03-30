Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria shares heartwarming glimpse of playtime with their daughter Alisa in Monte-Carlo

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria Medvedeva, recently stole hearts by capturing a lovely moment with their two-year-old daughter, Alisa. The mother-daughter duo spent time together in Monaco as Medvedev prepares for his sixth Monte-Carlo Masters.

Medvedev married his wife Daria in a private wedding ceremony in Moscow in 2018, and their love became stronger with their daughter Alisa, born in October 2022. The couple was blessed with a second child earlier this year.

Over the years, the Medvedev family stayed close-knit while Daniil traveled with the family and proceeded on the ATP Tour. The family is currently in Monte-Carlo, where they reside. Medvedev's last tour was in the 2025 Miami Open, where Spanish player Jaume Munar defeated him in the second round.

While Daniil prepares for his next game in the ATP Masters 1000 in Monaco, Daria and Alisa enjoyed some quality time together. Daria shared an adorable photo on March 29, 2025, on Instagram. On her Instagram story, she shared a snapshot of their daughter Alisa completely engaged in constructing something from bamboo sticks. The caption read:

"Games with mum."

When Daniil Medvedev praised wife Daria for raising their daughter while he’s away competing

Daniil Medvedev has openly addressed the challenges of balancing fatherhood with his tennis career. While his wife and daughter sometimes join him at tournaments, he often spends long periods away from them.

During a 2024 French Open interview with the Tennis Channel, Medvedev admitted that being apart from his young daughter was tough. With her limited vocabulary, he hasn’t learned much from her yet—except patience.

"She doesn't speak too many words. Just by showing and stuff, tough to teach. Patience maybe, I don't know, sometimes," Medvedev said.

The Russian tennis star also credited his wife, Daria, for taking on most of the responsibility for their daughter’s early learning and development.

"Let's be honest, when you're a tennis player, you can talk as much as you want about kids, you don't see them that often. You travel around the world so it's more my wife that tries to teach her things and maybe our daughter teaches her patience," he added.

Ranked No. 8 in the world, Medvedev has an inconsistent record at the Monte-Carlo Masters. On an upward trend since his initial main draw in 2017, his best finish was in 2019 when he reached the semifinals before losing to Dusan Lajovic. He is 8-5 in the tournament in his career and overall has earned $581,599 in prize money.

