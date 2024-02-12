Daniil Medvedev’s wife Daria wishes Russian on his 28th birthday, shares glimpses of their celebrations ft. daughter Alisa and bear-themed cake

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria recently shared some adorable pictures of their family moments on Russian's 28th birthday on Sunday, February 11.

Daria met Daniil when they were teenagers and got married in 2018. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alisa, in October 2022. The couple lives in Monte Carlo, Monaco, and often shares their family moments with fans online.

In her birthday tribute, Daria shared some family moments, such as playing with their daughter, cuddling with her on the couch, and more. She also shared a before and after picture of Daniil’s bear-themed birthday cake, which was partially eaten by the time she took a photo of it.

"Happy birthday ❤️," Daria captioned the post on Instagram.

Daria Medvedeva on Instagram

Daniil Medvedev recently concluded his 2024 Australian Open campaign last month, where he lost to Italian Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller in the final.

Daniil Medvedev withdraws from 2024 Rotterdam Open due to fatigue and foot injury

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open

The Rotterdam Open will not see Daniil Medvedev in action, as the defending champion has pulled out of the ATP 500 tournament. The Russian blamed his exhausting and injury-plagued Australian Open campaign for his decision to skip the event.

Medvedev spent an unprecedented 24 hours and 17 minutes on the court during the tournament, setting a record for the longest duration spent by any player in Grand Slam history in a single major.

Medvedev shared insights into the factors that led him to withdraw from the Rotterdam Open.

"Unfortunately I have to pull out of Rotterdam. After an incredibly long and tough run in Australia my body (and especially my right foot) is not recovered enough yet to play come and defend my title. I love playing in Rotterdam, have a long history with the event, and look forward to coming back in 2025", Daniil Medvedev stated, via the ATP's official website.

The 28-year-old has made a total of five appearances in Rotterdam since 2018, when he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Andreas Seppi in three sets. The following year, he reached the semifinals, eventually losing to Frenchman Gael Monfils in three sets.

The Russian recorded his worst performances in 2020 and 2021, where he faced early exits against Vasek Pospisil and Dusan Lajovic, respectively. On the other hand, World No. 3 recorded his best performance last year, when he defeated Jannik Sinner in three sets to clinch his 16th career title.