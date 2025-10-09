"Daniil Medvedev's not wrong" - Fans back Russian for bringing up Rafael Nadal's 'special treatment' after his code violation at Shanghai Masters

Daniil Medvedev, who has a penchant for courting controversy, was at it again during his fourth-round outing at the 2025 Shanghai Masters. The Russian received a code violation from the chair umpire for allegedly delaying opponent Learner Tien's serve at one stage. Subsequently, he brought up his past encounters with the legendary Rafael Nadal, and most tennis fans online felt that Medvedev's outburst was justified.The former No. 1 received the code violation during the second-set tiebreak, following which he bemoaned how the now-retired Nadal was rarely punished by umpires even though the Spaniard often made him wait when he was ready to serve. Medvedev told chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani:&quot;All my life, I've been serving &amp; waiting for Rafa for 55 seconds. And you give me a code violation on the first occasion. I played Rafa 5 times, there was not one time I was ready to serve and he was ready to return. He didn't get one time violation. To me, today, at the slightest thing you give it to me. I always waited to return, and you didn't give it to him. You're crazy. Completely crazy.&quot;Many tennis fans spanning X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit agreed with Daniil Medvedev. Even some loyalists of Rafael Nadal opined that the Russian was right about the 22-time Major winner.&quot;He’s not wrong lol, all the big names get special treatment. let’s stop acting like this isn’t true,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Nadal has always been my favorite, but honestly Medvedev is not wrong here lol,&quot; commented another.&quot;He’s not wrong. And it was not just during his matches. Nadal’s serve sequence and time were insufferable. I love him, but he could easily turn a 3 hour match into 4. And he was barely ever called out for delay. Meddy isn’t wrong here,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;(Denis) Shapovalov said the same thing about Nadal at AO22. Either the rules apply equally for all or they don't apply to anyone!,&quot; stated one.&quot;Gotta wait for Rafa to wipe/touch his face 18x in the correct order,&quot; another added.&quot;He’s only saying facts. Rafa always got away with slow playing,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Despite angry outburst at chair umpire and cramps, Daniil Medvedev finally gets better of Learner Tien at Shanghai MastersDaniil Medvedev celebrates his fourth-round win over Learner Tien at 2025 Shanghai Masters (Source: Getty)19-year-old Learner Tien shockingly defeated Daniil Medvedev in the pair's first-ever clash in the second-round of this year's Australian Open. More recently, at the China Open in Beijing, the American teenage prodigy once again registered a victory against the Russian after the latter retired mid-match due to cramps while trailing the youngster.Things appeared to be heading the same way in Shanghai as they did in Beijing for Medvedev as he once again began cramping. However, after receiving treatment and finding the mental resolve to complete the contest, the former No. 1 eventually prevailed with a 7-6(6), 6-7(1), 6-4 win.Daniil Medvedev's Shanghai Masters campaign won't get any easier though, as the Russian is set to face the incredibly speedy Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals next.