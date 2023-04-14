Daniil Medvedev claimed that he and his wife are not close friends with Alexander Zverev.

Medvedev and Zverev squared off in a thrilling encounter in the Round of 16 at the Monte-Carlo Masters, with the Russian winning 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7) to book his place in the quarterfinals. The two shared a very cold post-match handshake at the net after a heated affair.

After the match, the German called the Russian one of the most unfair players in the world. Medvedev was asked to comment on this, with the reporter claiming to have thought that he might be friends with Zverev.

The 27-year-old responded by saying that he was never close friends with the German apart from their junior days.

"I'm not going to go too much into details. Just gonna say we were never really close friends, maybe only in juniors. That's only him, in his congratulations speeches, saying something like he was friends with me and my wife, which is definitely not the case since long time. I never said this," Daniil Medvedev said.

Medvedev said that while Zverev's comments did not disappoint him as he might have told them in the heat of the moment, he would have a word with him in the locker room if the German maintained his stance after a week.

"So, yeah, it doesn't disappoint me at all, but again, if in one week he's going to continue saying, well, I'm going to going to come to him in the locker room and say, 'Let's discuss what's wrong. Tell me, I'm gonna tell you, and maybe we never gonna speak again and we are gonna be enemies or whatever'. But at this moment I don't care much," the Russian added.

Daniil Medvedev was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Daniil Medvedev in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Daniil Medvedev was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters as he lost 6-3, 6-4 to sixth seed Holger Rune in what was the very first meeting between the two.

The Russian now has 32 wins out of 36 matches so far this season, with four titles to his name.

Daniil Medvedev is next scheduled to compete at the Barcelona Open in what will be his very first appearance there. The Russian is seeded fourth at the ATP 500 event.

