Daniil Medvedev set to stay World No. 1 until end of US Open after reaching Los Cabos final

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev is set to remain the world's top-ranked player until the end of the US Open after reaching the Los Cabos final on Friday.

The 25-year-old faced his first stern test of the week against Miomir Kecmanovic, but Medvedev emerged with flying colors, eking out another straight-set win. In a competitive first set, the Russian needed a tiebreak to take the opener but dropped just one game in the second to reach the title match in Los Cabos.

With the win, Medvedev is now assured to stay No. 1 until after the US Open, where he won his first Major against Novak Djokovic last year.

ATP Tour @atptour



gets past Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6. 6-1 to secure his place in Los Cabos final!



@AbiertoLosCabos | #ATC2022 One. step. closer. @DaniilMedwed gets past Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6. 6-1 to secure his place in Los Cabos final! One. step. closer. 💪@DaniilMedwed gets past Miomir Kecmanovic 7-6. 6-1 to secure his place in Los Cabos final! 🇲🇽@AbiertoLosCabos | #ATC2022 https://t.co/8SEOGCF02M

Medvedev, through to his fourth final of the year, will seek his first title of 2022 against defending champion Cameron Norrie, who defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in three sets.

"I feel ready to fight for the title tomorrow" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has had a decent 2022 campaign.

Daniil Medvedev has had a decent 2022 campaign, winning 30 of his 40 matches. However, he's yet to win a title to show for his efforts, having lost at the Australian Open against Rafael Nadal in the final, in s'-Hertogenbosch against Tim van Rijthoven and in Halle against Hubert Hurkacz.

Playing his first hardcourt tournament in four months, the Russian reached the final on his Los Cabos debut. Considering the level of tennis he has displayed in the Mexican port city this week, Medvedev will fancy his chances of winning the title in what could be a stern test against Norrie.

Following his win over Kecmanovic on Friday, Medvedev liked his performance on Friday and feels good about his title chances.

"It's great (to reach the final), said Medvedev. "I came to Mexico to see where my level of play is on hardcourts. Two months have passed since my last tournament; there are good players, great level. I am in great shape for the next tournament, and I feel ready to fight for the title tomorrow."

Abierto de Tenis Mifel @AbiertoLosCabos “Es grandioso. Vine a México para ver en dónde está mi nivel de juego en cancha dura. Pasaron dos meses desde mi último torneo, hay buenos jugadores, gran nivel. Estoy en una gran forma para los próximos torneos y me siento listo para mañana pelear por el título”. “Es grandioso. Vine a México para ver en dónde está mi nivel de juego en cancha dura. Pasaron dos meses desde mi último torneo, hay buenos jugadores, gran nivel. Estoy en una gran forma para los próximos torneos y me siento listo para mañana pelear por el título”.

He added that for success on hardcourt, one needs to be smart with their gameplay and strategy.

“On a hard court you must be very good, the strategy must be carried out in order to win the match”, said Medvedev."

Medvedev will have his task cut out against Norrie. He won the pair's lone meeting - on hardcourt - in the round of 32 in Shanghai three years ago, but the World No. 12 has improved by leaps and bounds since then.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far