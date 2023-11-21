Daniil Medvedev shares highlights of "fun time" with wife Daria and daughter Alisa during ATP Finals campaign in Turin

Daniil Medvedev has shared a glimpse into his delightful experiences with his wife Daria and daughter Alisa during his 2023 ATP Finals campaign in Turin.

Medvedev was aiming to win his second ATP Finals title at this year's edition of the year-end championships, having previously triumphed in 2020. The Russian made a strong start to his campaign, defeating compatriot Andrey Rublev in straight sets in his tournament opener.

The former World No. 1 then became the first player to qualify for the semifinals by emerging victorious against Alexander Zverev. He finished second in the Red Group standings after suffering a straight-sets defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in his final group-stage match.

The 27-year-old locked horns with Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster semifinal clash. Despite having won their initial six tour-level encounters, Medvedev exited the tournament after suffering his third consecutive defeat to the Italian.

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria, and daughter, Alisa, joined him in Turin and cheered him on during his ATP Finals campaign. The Russian recently took to social media and shared highlights from their visit.

The former World No. 1 posted photos of him and his wife laughing joyously while spending time with their daughter. He also shared a glimpse of the one-year-old's experience touring the Pala Alpitour arena.

"Fun time in Turin❤️," Daniil Medvedev captioned his Instagram post.

Daniil Medvedev discusses taking his wife Daria on 'perfect' vacation during off-season after ATP Finals exit

Daniil Medvedev and his wife

Following his exit from the 2023 ATP Finals, Daniil Medvedev expressed excitement about spending time on vacation with his wife, Daria, looking forward to unwinding after a hectic season.

"Every year was different. To be honest, I haven't been on like off-season vacation as some players. You never know. One time I had Davis Cup. Last year we had a small baby, so... I was straightaway back to the duties. This year we're going to go with my wife to the islands. First time in maybe four, five years," Daniil Medvedev said in a press conference.

"She doesn't like it too much there because there is not much to do. But for me, that's perfect after a hectic season. I love it," he added.

The Russian also disclosed that he intended to extend his vacation time and make a departure from his typical schedule by skipping all preparatory tournaments in the lead-up to the Australian Open.

"I'm probably going to play only Australian Open. Going to try like this to have more of a vacation time than usual and more of a (indiscernible) off-season time and start with a slam straightaway, which is going to be new for me. But let's see," he said.