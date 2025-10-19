  • home icon
  • Daniil Medvedev singles out youngest daughter Victoria in sweet message to wife & kids after breaking 2-year title drought with Almaty win

Daniil Medvedev singles out youngest daughter Victoria in sweet message to wife & kids after breaking 2-year title drought with Almaty win

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Oct 19, 2025 16:46 GMT
Daniil Medvedev (background, Source: Getty), Medvedev with wife Daria and daughter Alisa (inset, Source: Instagram/medwed33)
Daniil Medvedev (background, Source: Getty), Medvedev with wife Daria and daughter Alisa (inset, Source: Instagram/medwed33)

Daniil Medvedev dedicated his 2025 Almaty Open triumph to daughter Victoria as he sent a heartwarming message to his wife and kids who were all present to watch him return to title-winning ways on the ATP Tour after a two-year-plus barren spell. Medvedev, a former World No. 1 and the 2021 US Open champion, defeated Corentin Moutet in a hard-fought final at the ATP 250 event in Kazakhstan.

Not long after registering a 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 win against Moutet on Sunday, October 19, the Russian delivered the champion's speech, during which he thanked wife Daria and his two daughters with her, Alisa and Victoria, who were all present in his box to watch him in action.

"I want to thank my family. It's the first time that I won a tournament with my two daughters and my wife together so to get a title it's really nice," the World No. 14 said.
Next, Daniil Medvedev remembered how he had dedicated the first title he won after the birth of daughter Alisa to her. The Russian went on to dedicate his success in Almaty to his younger daughter Victoria, who was born in January this year.

"This title is in honor of my 2nd daughter Victoria because the first title I got when my first daughter Alisa was born was for her, so this one's for Victoria," the former No. 1 added.
Moments before he delivered his speech, Medvedev was caught on camera all smiles as he spent time with his family courtside.

Daniil Medvedev resurgent since US Open 2025 embarrassment; Almaty Open title comes on the back of deep runs in Beijing and Shanghai

Daniil Medvedev after losing his first-round match at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)
Daniil Medvedev after losing his first-round match at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

At the 2025 US Open, Daniil Medvedev's woeful record at Majors this year continued, as he was ousted from the hardcourt Major in the very first round by Benjamin Bonzi. The Russian made news for all the wrong reasons not just because of his underwhelming display, but because of a controversial mid-match meltdown and a post-match racket smash, for which he was slapped with a hefty fine.

Medvedev made significant changes to his team in the aftermath of his disastrous outing at Flushing Meadows. Subsequently, his performances in Asia were more impressive. At both the China Open in Beijing and then at the Shanghai Masters, the Russian registered semifinal finishes before he eventually snapped his title drought in Almaty.

The former No. 1's success in Kazakhstan came 882 days since he won his previous ATP Tour-level title at the 2023 Italian Open.

Edited by Sudipto Pati
