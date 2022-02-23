"Novak always congratulates everybody" says Daniil Medvedev as he inches close to World No. 1 

Daniil Medvedev scored a routine 6-3 6-4 victory over Benot Paire on Tuesday to kick off his debut campaign in the Mexican city of Acapulco. The 26-year-old is guaranteed to dethrone Novak Djokovic atop the ATP rankings if he goes on to win the title this week, regardless of how the Serbian performs in Dubai.

On that note, Djokovic recently stated that he would be the first to congratulate the Russian if he rises to World No. 1. Asked for his thoughts about the 34-year-old's statement, Medvedev admitted Djokovic was speaking the truth. He emphasized that the 20-time Grand Slam champion regularly congratulates the players on the tour.

"He's speaking the truth. Every time I achieved something, and not only me, we can see that for many players, Novak always congratulates everybody," he said.

Medvedev also addressed instances where players get caught in the heat of battle. He highlighted several factors that could affect them during the course of a match, which might lead to unruly behavior on court - something both Djokovic and Medvedev have been in the spotlight for.

"To be honest, we all know sometimes - I know better than anybody - that we are all competitive," Medvedev explained. "So sometimes, during the match, there can be something with fans, with the opponent, with the referee, with anything, with the balls, I don't know, anything. And he can sometimes get really angry at some moments."

But the Russian added that he has never seen Djokovic make any derogarory remarks about his opponent once the match gets over, and that the Serbian congratulates them without exception.

"Maybe when he was really young, I don't know. But I don't think, at least when I came on the tour, that you're gonna find one match, where after the match Novak said something bad about the opponent, not congratulated him. That's how he is, " he said.

Medvedev is guaranteed to get to World No. 1 if he wins Acapulco or Djokovic loses before the semi-finals in Dubai

Daniil Medvedev beat Novak Djokovic in the finals of the 2021 US Open

Daniil Medvedev has the number 1 ranking on his racquet - as he did at the Australian Open a month back - but he fell at the final hurdle. However, unlike in Melbourne, the Russian can dethrone Novak Djokovic atop the leaderboard even if he does not win the title in Acapulco.

Since Medvedev won his first-round match in the Mexican city, the Serbian must at least reach the semi-finals at Dubai to stand a chance of holding on to pole position. If the Russian wins two more rounds and loses in the semi-finals himself, Djokovic must make the finals to retain his number one ranking.

If Medvedev makes the finals at Acapulco, Djokovic must lift his sixth Dubai title to keep the Russian at bay. Whether this happens or not will remain to be seen.

