Daniil Medvedev tests positive for COVID-19, speculation rises over Rafael Nadal's status

In an unfortunate turn of events, World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has tested positive for COVID-19. The Russian has, therefore, been forced to withdraw from the ongoing Monte Carlo Masters as well as next week's Barcelona Open.

According to a statement released by the ATP, Medvedev, who tested positive for the virus on 12 April, has now been placed in isolation and under constant medical monitoring.

ATP #2 Daniil Medvedev tests positive for COVID, knocking him out of the Monte Carlo Masters.



This is the highest-profile player tennis has had test positive mid-event, and will hurt his efforts to close the gap on the #1 ranking. pic.twitter.com/bcNAi8EzVs — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) April 13, 2021

As for the Monte Carlo draw, the Russian has been replaced by lucky loser Juan Ignacio Londero.

In his official statement, Daniil Medvedev stated that it was a "big disappointment" to miss out on the tournament. He also expressed hope of recovering soon and returning to the tour.

"It's a big disappointment not to play in Monte-Carlo," Medvedev said. "My focus is now on recovery and I look forward to getting back out on tour as soon and as safely as possible."

Daniil Medvedev's positive test could also be bad news for a few other top players - including Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - given his proximity with them earlier this week.

Unfortunately Daniil Medvedev has been withdrawn from Monte-Carlo due to a positive COVID-19 test.



Let's hope that all the players who practiced (Nadal) with Medvedev or seemingly had contact (Djokovic) to him test negative and that Medvedev will recover soon. pic.twitter.com/PbK4h8HldE — Oliver | Tennis (@insidetennis99) April 13, 2021

While Nadal practiced with Medvedev on Monday, Djokovic was seen interacting with the Russian during one of his practice sessions. Nadal reportedly returned a negative COVID-19 test a few hours before he took the court against Medvedev.

Rafael Nadal will understandably be tested again, as per protocol. But even if the test comes out negative, the Spaniard may have to undergo certain precautionary measures - which some believe could put his Monte Carlo participation at risk.

Daniil Medvedev had stated earlier this year he was opposed to vaccines

Daniil Medvedev after losing to Novak Djokovic at the final of the 2021 Australian Open

In the aftermath of his Australian Open defeat to Novak Djokovic earlier this year, Daniil Medvedev had openly expressed his reservations about getting vaccinated. The World No. 2 had revealed he would prefer not to opt for a vaccine, given his underlying medical conditions.

"If we talk about vaccination, we have not discussed this much with our fellow tennis players," Medvedev had said. "As for me personally, I will not be vaccinated for medical reasons related to vaccines."

Daniil Medvedev believes the choice of getting vaccinated must rest solely on the individual. However, the Russian did acknowledge that different countries were likely to have different rules in light of the ever-changing COVID-19 situation.

"Naturally, I believe that this should be everyone's choice," the Russian had added. "It is never really known what the conditions will be in different countries in connection with the tournaments, how serious it will be."

Medvedev had also stressed that players on tour should be permitted to make their own decisions regarding vaccinations.

"But in principle, everyone on the tour should probably be treated in such a way that it just should be everyone's choice," Medvedev had said.