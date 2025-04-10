Daniil Medvedev can't thank wife Daria enough for supporting him at Monte-Carlo Masters despite baby duties

World No. 11 Daniil Medvedev recently thanked his wife Daria for supporting him on tour. The mother of two was present courtside during the Russian's second-round win over Alexandre Muller at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Medvedev entered Monte-Carlo after a second-round exit in Miami. He started his campaign with a hard-fought win over Karen Khachanov and then edged past Muller in the second round.

The ninth seed acknowledged the constant support shown by his wife Daria after his recent win, stating that he felt happy while competing when his wife was present in the stands.

"We'll I'm always glad when she's here of course. It's a little bit harder to travel with our daughter but we try. Actually, she's with us quite often at tournaments and I'm always pleased when she's in the box," Daniil Medvedev said

Daniil Medvedev married Daria Medvedeva in 2018 and the couple have two children, a daughter named Alisa and a younger child whose identity has not yet been revealed.

Medvedev recently made a lighthearted comment about his wife while emphasizing how being competitive plays an important role in his life. The 29-year-old cheekily revealed that he never won an argument against her.

“Competition. Competition is a drug. Competition is adrenaline. A lot of things I do even outside of tennis is a competition. Sometimes video games. Sometimes something less. Sometimes arguing with my wife who’s right"- Daniil Medvedev said.﻿

Competition is my life. I love it. Other than that, it’s gonna be tough to find more things to enjoy when you have two kids and when you’ve already played some years. Competition is the most important for me,” he added.

Interestingly, Daria Medvedeva also aspired to become a tennis player during her early teenage years. She has also trained alongside Medvedev but eventually left the sport after suffering multiple injuries. Daria then drifted towards journalism and studied at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

Daniil Medvedev will take on Alex De Minaur in R3 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Medvedev plays a backhand in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev will take on Alex De Minaur in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He leads the head-to-head against the Australian 7-3 and defeated him most recently in the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals.

While Medvedev moved past Muller, De Minaur made light work of Tomas Machac in the second round. He outclassed the Czech in one hour and 48 minutes 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.

The winner between Medvedev and De Minaur will take on either Alejandro Tabilo or Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals.

