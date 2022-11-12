Daniil Medvedev communicates with coach using Italian-style hand gestures during practice session ahead of ATP Finals in Turin

World No. 5 Daniil Medvedev was spotted being unusually expressive while communicating with his coach Gilles Cervara during a practice session ahead of the Nitto ATP Finals.

One of Medvedev's fan pages shared a video on Instagram showing the Russian gesturing extensively using his hands, reminiscent of the Italian style of communication.

The fan page saw the funny side of it as they wrote:

"When you're in Italy, it's hard to communicate without using gestures."

Screenshot from a fan page's Instagram story showing Medvedev using hand gestures while chatting

Medvedev took to his Instagram stories later the same day to share the video, with a couple of laughing emojis.

Screenshot of Daniil Medvedev's Instagram story on Friday

After the training session, Medvedev was captured having a conversation with World No. 4 Casper Ruud. Both players have been drawn into different groups at the season-ending championship, with the Russian being part of the 'Red Group' which comprises Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, and Andrey Rublev.

Daniil Medvedev spending time with Casper Ruud after a practice session in Turin

The 26-year-old will kick off his campaign against World No. 7 Rublev on Monday on Center Court at the Pala Alpitour Arena in Turin.

"Indoor hardcourts are something I like" - Daniil Medvedev ahead of Nitto ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Paris Masters

Daniil Medvedev has a good record on indoor hardcourts, winning seven ATP titles on the surface in his career.

In a recent conversation with the ATP, Medvedev sounded confident about his chances at the ATP Finals, saying he liked playing indoors.

"Indoor hard courts are something I like. I have seven titles on indoor hard courts, which is pretty good. I generally like the conditions there, so hopefully, I will like it my whole career," he said.

Medvedev also spoke about the importance of being mentally and physically fit towards the end of the season, something he and his team have been working hard to achieve.

"I try throughout the season to keep my mind fresh as much as I can. Everyone at the end of the season is a little bit exhausted and that is normal. But I am trying with my team to do the best I can to keep myself fit physically and mentally. So far, we have been doing a good job as I have been able to play well at the end of the season," he added.

