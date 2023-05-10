Daniil Medvedev has no complaints regarding the introduction of bigger draws at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open this year.

Medvedev is currently in Rome to contest the ongoing Masters 1000 event. In a recent press-conference in the Italian capital, the World No. 3 was asked to share his thoughts on the ATP discarding the original 64-player draw and introducting a 96-player main draw in Madrid and Rome starting from 2023, similar to that in Indian Wells and Miami.

The Russian admitted that the new two-weeks long format puts top players such as himself at a disadvantage, due to an added round.

“I said it in Madrid. I think it puts less advantage for top players. The less matches you have, the easier it is to win the tournament. That's why for top four players is even easier to win. You have only four matches. I think for top eight, top 16 players, it's a disadvantage,” he said.

Nonetheless, Daniil Medvedev revealed that he supports the decision given the bigger picture – as lower ranked players are presented with a chance to contest and make the most of the opportunity.

“Personally, I like it. I think it's good for all the players. It gives more opportunities for players because it's a bigger draw,” he said.

The former World No. 1 brought up Jan-Lennard Struff, who created history last week at the Madrid Open by becoming the first-ever lucky loser to make it to a Masters 1000 final and subsequently reached a career-high ranking of World No. 28. Medvedev stated that the German would not even have had the chance to compete in the qualifiers if the draw had been restricted to 64 players.

“Struff, I don't know what his ranking in the acceptance list was. With the previous draw maybe, he would not get in quallies. The same: the smaller the draw, the less chances of retirement,” the 27-year-old said. “Maybe he wouldn't get in lucky loser, would not be in his first final of a 1000, would not be in his highest ranking right now of his career.”

Daniil Medvedev, who himself lost to qualifier and eventual semifinalist Aslan Karatsev in the fourth round, reiterated that the change is beneficial for players and good for tennis.

“It's more advantage for all-around top 200 players. I think it's great for tennis,” he said.

Daniil Medvedev in hunt for his maiden claycourt title at 2023 Italian Open

A runner-up finish against Dominic Thiem at 2019 Barcelona Open is Medvedev's best claycourt result

Daniil Medvedev has achieved phenomenal success in his career thus far. The Russian has collected an impressive 19 career titles at 19 different tournaments, including the 2021 US Open.

In 2023 itself, Medvedev has featured in five consecutive finals and lifted four titles, including the Miami Open. Despite his rich resume, a claycourt title has eluded the 27-year-old.

He will be hoping to make a strong run at the Italian Open in an effort to fill the void. Being the third seed, Daniil Medvedev has received an opening-round bye and will commence his campaign against the winner of Emil Ruusuvuori vs Ugo Humbert on Friday, May 12.

