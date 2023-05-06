Jan-Lennard Struff has created history at the 2023 Madrid Open by becoming the first-ever lucky loser to reach the final at a Masters 1000.

On Friday, May 5, Struff scored a comeback victory over Aslan Karatsev 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the ongoing Masters 1000 event. The World No. 65 staged the remarkable turnaround just days after losing to Karatsev in the final round of qualifying. Despite the loss, Struff received a main draw entry in the tournament as a lucky loser after a late withdrawal from Constant Lestienne.

It is safe to say that Jan-Lennard Struff has managed to make the most of the given opportunity, earning the biggest result of his career yet, aged 33. The German commenced his main-draw campaign with an emphatic win over a tough opponent in Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 128. He followed the victory by surviving from the brink of defeat against 2023 Australian Open quarterfinalist Ben Shelton 4-6, 7-6(4), 7-5.

Jan-Lennard Struff’s next victim was 2023 Banja Luka champion Dusan Lajovic, who was in the form of his life -- having scored three top-10 victories - over Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev during his recent Banja Luka title run and over Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Madrid Open. Struff dismissed Lajovic with yet another comeback 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-3.

Banking on the momentum, the former Word No. 21 scored a victory over Pedro Cachin in a tightly-fought three-setter 7-6(7), 6-7(7), 6-3.

Before downing Karatsev in the semifinal, Struff earned the biggest win in his Madrid Open campaign so far as he stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinal with a three-set win 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-3.

The German, who remains title-less, will now gear up for a clash against Madrid Open defending champion Carlos Alcaraz for a shot at his first career ATP title.

"I will try my best to beat him and win my first title" – Jan-Lennard Struff looks forward to Madrid Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets at the 2021 French Open

Jan-Lennard Struff’s biggest test yet awaits him in the Madrid Open final.

Top seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is unbeaten on Spanish clay (the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open) since 2022 and will be looking to improve his streak during Sunday's final.

Struff and Alcaraz have met twice before on tour – at the 2021 French Open and the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Interestingly, it was the German who scored a straight-sets victory against the young Spaniard on Parisian clay in 2021. The former World No. 1, meanwhile, sought revenge at Wimbledon last year, coming out on top in a hard-fought victory over five sets.

"We played an amazing match at Wimbledon last year and I was very close to beating him but he pulled off unbelievable shots in the tie-break," Struff said, looking ahead to the Madrid Open final against Alcaraz.

"This is going to be different. This is in Spain, in Madrid. I think he is 20-0 on Spanish clay courts, so it is going to be very tough. I have to go for it otherwise I will have no chance. I will try my best to beat him and win my first title," he added.

