Daria Kasatkina celebrates one-year anniversary with girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako

Earlier on Friday, Daria Kasatkina took to social media to share a delightful post about her one-year anniversary with her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako.

The Russian couple are enjoying a vacation on the Bolifushi Island of the Maldives. Kasatkina posted a photograph on her Instagram account, calling Zabiiako "the best person."

"Celebrating 1 year with the best person, in a very beautiful place #love," Kasatkina wrote on Instagram.

During a conversation with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko earlier this year, a brave Kasatkina revealed that she was a homosexual and that she was in a relationship with a girl. Brave, because the authorities in Russia are unsupportive of the LGBTQ movement and look at them as "un-Russian" liberal values inspired by the West. One of the laws in the country forbids gay pride marches, with people facing penalties for any acts that can be regarded as an attempt to promote homosexuality.

The World No. 8 disclosed that Russian footballer Nadya Karpova coming out as gay inspired her to take a progressive step. In the video, Kasatkina stated that until someone revealed their identity, all of their focus would remain locked on the issue and that nothing was more important than living in peace with oneself.

"Living in the closet is impossible. Not for the long run, no. It is too hard. It is pointless, you will be completely focussed on that until you choose to come out. Of course, it is up to you to decide how to do it and how much you tell. Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and f*ck everyone else," Daria Kasatkina said.

"I have to be objective and I have to say this season was the best in my career" - Daria Kasatkina after WTA Finals exit

Daria Kasatkina during her match against Caroline Garcia

Playing in the WTA Finals for the first time, Daria Kasatkina failed to advance to the semifinals. She started her campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 loss to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The Russian bounced back in style in her second round-robin match against Coco Gauff, beating the 18-year-old American 7-6(6), 6-3.

In a must-win situation, Kasatkina lost to eventual champion Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) to bow out of the tournament. During the post-match press conference, the visibly upset Russian stated that she was "super disappointed" but that she had to remain objective for having had the best season of her career so far.

“Of course, now I hate everything. Super disappointed, I don’t want to do anything. Of course, I have to be objective and I have to say this season was the best in my career. Honestly, at the beginning of the season, if you tell me that I’m going to be here now sitting, I would probably not trust you," Kasatkina said.

