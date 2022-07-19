"It takes courage, there's nothing but admiration for your freedom" - Tennis world reacts to Daria Kasatkina's coming-out video

Russia's Daria Kasatkina has sent the tennis world into a frenzy ever since she revealed that she is homosexual. She also shared a photograph of herself with her girlfriend on social media.

In a video with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko, the 25-year-old praised compatriot and professional footballer Nadya Karpova, who also made public that she was gay not long ago.

Kasatkina drew inspiration from Karpova and decided to come out of the closet. She also said that she was dating someone, whose photograph she later shared on social media.

"Living in the closet is impossible. Not for the long run, no. It is too hard. It is pointless, you will be completely focussed on that until you choose to come out. Of course, it is up to you to decide how to do it and how much you tell. Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and f**k everyone else, Kasatkina said.

The tennis world was quick to shower its support and love for the World No. 12 player. Apart from fans, quite a few current and former players, as well as tennis journalists, congratulated Kasatkina for her brave step.

Former American player and 22-time Grand Slam doubles champion Pam Shriver took to Twitter to thank the Russian player for coming out.

"Thank you! Daria Kasatkina comes out as gay and speaks out against Russian attitudes," Shriver wrote.

Former player Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine lauded Kasatkina's courageous move and expressed his admiration.

"It takes courage. Nothing but admiration for your freedom," Stakhovsky said.

Rennae Stubbs, another former player, reacted to Kasatkina's Instagram post as she called the couple "cuties."

"QTs! ❤️," Stubbs wrote.

America's Amanda Anisimova commented on the Instagram post with a pair of emojis.

Hope the tennis world, both fans and inside, show up for her big time.



theguardian.com/sport/2022/jul… I retweeted the video clip earlier, but to elaborate more fully, this a hugely brave thing she's doing, and Daria Kasatkina ( @DKasatkina ) deserves considerable admiration and support.Hope the tennis world, both fans and inside, show up for her big time. I retweeted the video clip earlier, but to elaborate more fully, this a hugely brave thing she's doing, and Daria Kasatkina (@DKasatkina) deserves considerable admiration and support.Hope the tennis world, both fans and inside, show up for her big time.theguardian.com/sport/2022/jul…

max seddon @maxseddon



A few hours later, Daria Kasatkina, Russia's top female tennis player, came out as gay:



sports.ru/tennis/1110507… Russia's parliament introduced a bill today to make already draconian laws against "gay propaganda" even stricter.A few hours later, Daria Kasatkina, Russia's top female tennis player, came out as gay: Russia's parliament introduced a bill today to make already draconian laws against "gay propaganda" even stricter.A few hours later, Daria Kasatkina, Russia's top female tennis player, came out as gay:sports.ru/tennis/1110507…

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol



"Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and fuck everyone else." A word. Ryan @Some1NamedRyan Daria Kasatkina speaks about the difficulties of being gay in Russia Daria Kasatkina speaks about the difficulties of being gay in Russia https://t.co/guNLUStx17 Much respect for Daria Kasatkina and her sincerity and honesty."Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and fuck everyone else." A word. twitter.com/Some1NamedRyan… Much respect for Daria Kasatkina and her sincerity and honesty."Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and fuck everyone else." A word. twitter.com/Some1NamedRyan…

"It is important that influential people, from sports or any other sphere, talk about it" - Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina encourages influential people to speak up.

Daria Kasatkina, 25, stressed the importance of people speaking up about sensitive issues like homosexuality, which will lend enormous support to the LGBTQ community.

"It is important to talk about these things. It is important for young people who have a hard time with society and need support. I believe it is important that influential people, from sports or any other sphere really, talk about it. It helps," Kasatkina said.

"So many subjects are taboo in Russia, some of them more important than ours. This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming one is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight. Seriously, if there is a choice, no one would choose being gay. Why make your life harder, especially in Russia?" she added.

