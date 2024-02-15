Daria Kasatkina and girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako call for acceptance in 'world full of hate', Russian hails Martina Navratilova for her support

Martina Navratilova was recently praised by openly gay tennis player Daria Kasatkina for her courage and support. The Russian, alongside her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako, highlighted the importance of accepting one another in a recent clip posted online.

Kasatkina came out as gay in mid-2022 and officially revealed her relationship with Olympic figure skater Natalia Zabiiako. At the time, the Russian also opened up about the difficulties the couple has had to endure given that they were from a conservative country.

Following the news, Kasatkina was backed by Martina Navratilova, who is regarded as one of the first top athletes in the world to come out during the peak of their careers.

The Former World No. 8 and her girlfriend Zabiiako were recently shown a clip of Navratilova during a video segment. The Russian hailed the 18-time Grand Slam champion for her contribution over the years.

"Honestly, they’re icons. For sure. There’s so much respect. And the way they are, it’s just amazing," Daria Kasatkina said in a video for the Australian Open.

The 2022 French Open semifinalist also touched upon the importance of acceptance and urged people to show compassion amid the rising tensions in the world.

"Yeah, exactly [the stage is living your truth no matter who you are]. I mean, we’re all the same. We’re people. The worst thing we can do is to hate each other. So, and now in the world full of hate, I think it’s very important to accept each other the way we are, and love each other. I think this thing can change the world, finally," she said.

Daria Kasatkina also received Navratilova’s support for her call for peace amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The American tennis legend expressed concern for Kasatkina’s safety after Russian politician Roman Teryushkov reportedly attempted to list the former World No. 8 as a ‘foreign agent’ due to her frequent calls for peace and criticism of the Russia.

Daria Kasatkina and Martina Navratilova receive heart-warming Valentine's Day messages from their partners

Martina Navratilova pictured with her wife Julia Lemigova

Both Daria Kasatkina and Martina Navratilova recently received warm wishes from their partners on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Kasatkina’s girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako, who often shares highlights of their touring life together, shared a clip of them enjoying a coffee date on social media.

"Happy Valentine’s Day #valentinesday #loveislove," she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Martina Navratilova’s wife Julia Lemigova penned heartfelt words of appreciation for the 18-time Grand Slam champion.

"My forever Valentine !! It’s been 10 years since you’ve asked me to yours and I have never been happier," she wrote on Instagram.

Navratilova proposed to her longtime partner Lemigova in September 2014, and the couple wed in December that year.