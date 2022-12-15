Amidst controversy with Russian politician Roman Teryushkov, Daria Kasatkina has found support from 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova.

In a recent interview with RB Sport, Teryushkov, a member of the 8th State Duma, stated that he has appealed to the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation to list Kasatkina as a foreign agent due to her criticism of Russia regarding its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. After a failed first attempt, Teryushkov tried again, requesting the authorities to take action against her.

"As for the same Kasatkina, I have submitted an appeal to the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation to include her in the list of foreign agents. The department responded with a formal reply, expressing disinterest in stopping the illegal actions of the tennis player. In turn, I re-sent a deputy request to check the legality of such a response and take the appropriate measures," Teryushkov said.

“Using your fame as a tool to influence others on issues of politics or ideology, you need to be prepared not only to receive preferences from the customer, but also to measures of responsibility from the state," he added.

A Russian citizen who is listed as a foreign agent is banned from state funding, teaching at state universities, working with children, and is subject to strict audit requirements.

When 25-year-old Kasatkina revealed a few months ago that she was gay, she was severely criticized by her countrymen, including Teryushkov. Russia does not support the LGBTQ+ movement and looks at them as liberal values inspired by the West. According to the law, gay pride marches are prohibited and anyone who promotes homosexuality could face punishment.

Navratilova, who has been open about being gay since 1981, wished for Russia's No. 1 female tennis player's safety.

"This is not good. I hope Daria is safe and will be able to travel as she pleases… yikes though," Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis A deputy of the 8th State Duma sent a letter to the Russian Ministry of Justice requesting Daria Kasatkina to be listed as 'foreign agent' in order to be subjected to several restrictions, after she criticized the actions of the Russian government earlier this year. A deputy of the 8th State Duma sent a letter to the Russian Ministry of Justice requesting Daria Kasatkina to be listed as 'foreign agent' in order to be subjected to several restrictions, after she criticized the actions of the Russian government earlier this year. https://t.co/Qu8qcgPsqd This is not good. I hope Daria is safe and will be able to travel as she pleases… yikes though!!!! twitter.com/RelevantTennis… This is not good. I hope Daria is safe and will be able to travel as she pleases… yikes though!!!! twitter.com/RelevantTennis…

Daria Kasatkina responds to Roman Teryushkov's interview

Daria Kasatkina is currently ranked World No. 8.

After Roman Teryushkov claimed to have attempted to get Daria Kasatkina classified as a foreign agent, the tennis star took to Telegram to reply sarcastically.

"How nice to have fans from the State Duma,” she wrote.

The eighth-ranked star responded a second time by saying that she had set a goal for herself — to indulge in charity work as well as develop sports in Russia.

"I recently had a dream or a goal. After completing professional career (and maybe during) to seriously engage in charity work. To help the one that I love with all my heart and that is now suffering so much and praying for help. I want to develop sports in my country. To create good conditions and make sports accessible so that parents have to constantly puzzle over where to borrow money or which city to go to so that their child can continue their favorite sport," Daria Kasatkina wrote.

Jump Backhand @JumpBHs

She is too good for this world While Russian State Duma deputies want to declare her as a foreign agent, this is what Daria Kasatkina writes in her official telegram 🥺She is too good for this world While Russian State Duma deputies want to declare her as a foreign agent, this is what Daria Kasatkina writes in her official telegram 🥺She is too good for this world 💜 https://t.co/zKqrfTwiWW

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes