Daria Kasatkina and Greet Minnen create history at US Open as two openly gay players face off in a Grand Slam for the first time ever

Daria Kasatkina took on Greet Minen in the third round of the 2023 US Open in a historic clash, marking the first time two openly gay players have squared off at a Grand Slam.

Kasatkina came out of the closet last year, shocking the tennis world and breaking Russian taboo in the process. The 26-year-old has since been in a public relationship with figure skater Natalia Zabiiako, often taking to social media to share snippets of their time together with fans.

"Living in the closet is impossible. Not for the long run, no. It is too hard. It is pointless, you will be completely focussed on that until you choose to come out. Of course, it is up to you to decide how to do it and how much you tell," Daria Kasatkina said in the interview where she came out. "Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and fuck everyone else."

Minen, on the other hand, was in a relationship with fellow tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck before the pair broke up.

At Flushing Meadows this year, Kasatkina beat Alycia Parks and Sofia Kenin to reach the third round, while Minen downed Venus Williams and Sascha Vickery in her first two matches.

It should be noted that there have been numerous gay tennis players on the WTA Tour over the years, but very few were out of the closet when they were still playing. For instance, Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova met in a Grand Slam for the last time at the 1980 Wimbledon Championships, but Navratilova did not come out as gay until 1981.

Similarly, Amelie Mauresmo, Casey Dellacqua, Rennae Stubbs, Samantha Stosur were never recorded playing against another openly gay player at the time while they were on the tour.

Coming to the present day, Kasatkina ended up prevailing in the contest against the Belgian in straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second week in New York.

"I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight" - Daria Kasatkina

US Open Tennis

Speaking on the occasion of her coming out, Daria Kasatkina urged other celebrities to talk more openly about their sexuality, stating that it was important for young people to be aware of such matters early on their life.

The Russian also ridiculed claims that people were "choosing to be gay," scoffing about how being straight was the easiest thing in the world and emphasizing how no one would want to make life difficult for themselves by wanting to be gay, especially in a country like Russia.

"It is important to talk about these things. It is important for young people who have a hard time with society and need support. I believe it is important that influential people from sports, or any other sphere really, talk about it. It helps," Daria Kasatkina said.

"So many subjects are taboo in Russia, some of them more important than ours, it's no surprise. This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming one is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight. Seriously, if there is a choice, no one would choose being gay. Why make your life harder, especially in Russia? What's the point?" she added.