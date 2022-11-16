Daria Kasatkina reacts to her girlfriend sending the Russian a lovely message from the beach

Daria Kasatkina took to social media on Wednesday to react to her partner Natalia Zabiiako's vacation photos that she uploaded to her Instagram account. Since publicly confirming their relationship last summer, the duo have rapidly become the apple of tennis fans' eyes and have routinely kept their followers updated on what is going on with their lives.

The pair are currently vacationing on the Bolifushi Island of the Maldives. In the original Instagram story, Zabiiako, a renowned figure skater, shared a message where she wrote "I Love You" on the beach for Kasatkina.

Daria Kasatkina reposted the story with a heart emoji, referring to Zabiiako as "My love."

Daria Kasatkina is vacationing in Maldives with her partner.

A look at Daria Kasatkina's 2022 season

Daria Kasatkina rose to World No. 8 this season

Ranked World No. 26, Daria Kasatkina began her 2022 season at the WTA 250 Melbourne Summer Set 2, where she advanced to the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Amanda Anisimova.

At the Sydney International, a WTA 500 tournament, she made it to her second straight semifinal, beating the likes of Garbine Muguruza, Elise Mertens, and Sofia Kenin. As with the Melbourne event, she fell to the eventual champion in the last four, this time to Paula Badosa.

Following her third-round victory over qualifiers Stefanie Vogele by 6-3, 6-1 and Magda Linette by a score of 6-2, 6-3 at the 2022 Australian Open, Kasatkina lost 2-6, 3-6 to seventh seed Iga Swiatek.

She qualified for her second career semifinal and first WTA 1000 semifinal at the Italian Open before losing to Ons Jabeur by a score of 4-6, 6-1, 5-7. She subsequently regained her position as the No.1 Russian player.

Kasatkina was the 20th seed going into the French Open. She beat qualifiers Fernanda Contreras, Camila Giorgi, Shelby Rogers, and Rebecca Sramkova to reach the quarterfinals, matching her best performance in 2018.

She advanced further by defeating fellow countrywoman Veronika Kudermetova to make it to her first Grand Slam semifinal. Then, for the fourth time this year, she was defeated by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Kasatkina could not compete in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships due to the All England Club's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

She defeated Aryna Sabalenka, Taylor Townsend, and Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina in three sets to advance to the semi-finals of the Silicon Valley Classic. In August 2022, she reached a new career high of World No. 9 after defeating Shelby Rogers in the final by a score of 6 (2)-7, 6-1, 6-2.

After being ousted by Bianca Andreescu and Amanda Anisimova in the first rounds of the WTA tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati, respectively, Daria Kasatkina won her sixth career title in Granby.

Kasatkina reached a career-high ranking of World No. 8, following which she qualified for the year-end championships. Kasatkina fell victim to Swiatek again this season in her opening match at the WTA Finals. The Russian then overcame Coco Gauff in straight sets to get her first win of the tournament, but Caroline Garcia upset her in a tough three-set encounter to prevent her from moving into the knockouts.

