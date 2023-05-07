Daria Kasatkina received a lovely message on her birthday from her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako.

The Russian pro came out as bisexual earlier in 2022. She received a lot of encouragement from other tennis players and later revealed her relationship with Natalia Zabiiako.

Zabiiako is a professional figure skater who has represented both Estonia and Russia at the international level. She is a decorated athlete in her sport, having won the 2019 World Bronze Medal, the 2018 European Bronze Medal, the 2018 Grand Prix of Helsinki, the 2018 NHK Trophy, the 2016 Rostelecom Cup silver medal, and three Russian national medals.

On Sunday (May 7), Zabiiako took to Twitter to wish Daria Kasatkina a very happy 26th birthday, saying that she found her entire universe in the Russian. She wrote:

"You can find the whole universe just in one person…Happy Birthday my (love), @Dkasatkina."

"Living in the closet is impossible, it is pointless" - Daria Kasatkina

In a 2022 interview on YouTube with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko, Daria Kasatkina revealed that she was gay and dating a woman. The 26-year-old made her remarks after Russian legislators suggested a rule that outlawed discussing any non-traditional sexual relationships in public.

She claimed that living in a closet was futile and that the only important thing is to be at peace with oneself, adding:

"Living in the closet is impossible. Not for the long run, no. It is too hard. It is pointless, you will be completely focussed on that until you choose to come out. Of course, it is up to you to decide how to do it and how much you tell. Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and fuck everyone else."

Kasatkina also spoke about her compatriot and footballer Nadya Karpova coming out of the closet, saying that her actions empowered others in her home country and paved the way for them to do the same.

"My respects to Nadya Karpova [for coming out], attagirl. I was happy for her, but also other people, especially girls who needed to know that. It has empowered them for sure, supported them. Not only did Nadya help herself by coming out and get this burden off her chest, she has also helped others," Kasatkina said.

Daria Kasatkina was last seen in action at the 2023 Madrid Open, where she was defeated in the fourth round by Veronika Kudermetova.

