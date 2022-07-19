"I'm so proud, you go, girl" - Daria Kasatkina receives encouragement from Nadya Karpova, the Russian footballer who inspired her to come out of the closet

Russia's Daria Kasatkina has become one of the biggest news stories in the tennis world ever since she announced that she was gay and had a girlfriend.

The World No. 12 made the revelation as she spoke to Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko in one of his videos, where she remarked that it would have been impossible to stay in the closet forever and that she made the decision as she wanted to live in peace with herself.

She also spoke about taking inspiration from compatriot and professional footballer Nadya Karpova, who also made public that she was gay not long ago.

"My respects to Nadya Karpova for coming out, attagirl. I was happy for her, but also other people, especially girls who needed to know that. It has empowered them for sure, supported them. Not only did Nadya help herself by coming out and get this burden off her chest, she has also helped others," Kasatkina said.

Soon after the video emerged, the 25-year-old tennis player shared a photograph of herself and her girlfriend on social media, and Karpova was among the first athletes to react to the post.

"You are beautiful! I'm proud," Karpova stated.

The 27-year-old footballer expressed her happiness by also sharing the photo on her Instagram stories.

"I'm so proud! @kasatkina you go, girl," Karpova wrote.

Both Nadya Karpova and Daria Kasatkina are Russians.

Immediately after the news broke, Kasatkina started receiving supportive and congratulatory messages from fans, athletes, and journalists around the world. She is being hailed for her brave step, considering the Russian government is strongly against the LGBTQ movement.

Laws have been put in place making homosexuality illegal, including forbidding gay pride marches. Citizens could face huge penalties for organizing or participating in any activity that glorifies homosexuality.

Daria Kasatkina hopes for an end to Russia-Ukraine war

Daria Kasatkina was asked about one thing that she wants the most.

During the conversation, blogger Vitya Kravchenko asked Daria Kasatkina about the one thing that she wanted the most at the moment. Without a second thought, the 25-year-old wished for Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine to stop.

The war started in the last week of February and although it didn't have much of an impact on Kasatkina, she felt for those who are suffering in Ukraine.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Daria Kasatkina says she would give anything for the war to stop. She cries as she contemplates the possibility of Russia not allowing her back in the country now that she has come out as gay. Daria Kasatkina says she would give anything for the war to stop. She cries as she contemplates the possibility of Russia not allowing her back in the country now that she has come out as gay. https://t.co/mE0Wu5K7vL

"For the war to end. There hasn't been a single day since February 24 (when Russia invaded Ukraine) that I haven't read some news or haven't thought of for the day to pass by. I have no connection with the war. I haven't been affected, thank God, barely minimum, Wimbledon and all that," Kasatkina said.

"But people who have relatives in Ukraine, especially when you start talking about Russia. I can't imagine what they are going through. It's a full-blown nightmare. Without a thought, I would do anything I can to end it. Unfortunately, I can't," she added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far