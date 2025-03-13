Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia makes emotional revelation of how almost no one in her community supported her when she came out

Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako, recently shared her experience of receiving little support from her figure skating community after coming out of the closet. Zabiiako was previously engaged to Russian movie director Danil Grinkin but they broke up and she made her relationship with Kasatkina public after the tennis star came out in 2022.

Zabiiako is an Estonian-Russian competitive pair figure skater. She has achieved numerous accolades in her career, including winning a silver medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics with her partner Alexander Enbert and a bronze medal at the 2019 World Figure Skating Championships.

Most recently, Natalia Zabiiako took to social media and engaged in an Q&A session with fans. One fan asked her about the challenges she faced when coming out in the sporting world and if she received any support from the figure skating community

In reponse, the figure skater revealed that the only person who reached out to her from the skating community was American-Canadian ice dancer Kaitlyn Weaver.

When asked about where she would like to live in the future, Natalia Zabiiako expressed her desire to live in a world where "love is love."

"From Figure skating Community she was almost the only one, who wrote to me with support 🫶🏻 ," Zabiiako wrote.

"In the world where Love is Love 🫶🏻 ," she added.

Screen grab of Natalia Zabiiako's Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram]

On the tennis side of things, Daria Kasatkina began her 2025 season at the Brisbane International, reaching the third round before being eliminated by Polina Kudermetova. She then competed at the Adelaide International, making it to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Madison Keys

Kasatkina then faced a fourth-round defeat against Emma Navarro at the Australian Open and experienced early exits in the Middle East swing tournaments - the Dubai Tennis Championships, Qatar Open, and the Abu Dhabi Open.

Most recently, Daria Kasatkina participated in the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, where she defeated Sofia Kenin in her opening match but lost to Liudmila Samsonova in the third round.

Daria Kasatkina is next expected to compete at the Miami Open 2025

In Picture: Daria Kasatkina at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Daria Kasatkina is expected to participate next at the 2025 Miami Open, which is scheduled to take place from March 18 to March 30, 2025, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

In 2024, Kasatkina was seeded 10th at the WTA 1000 hard-court tournament in Florida and she kicked off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She overcame qualifier Claire Liu with a score of 6-0, 1-0 retd. before being defeated by the 19th seed Sorana Cirstea with a score of 5-7, 2-6 in the third round.

In addition to Daria Kasatkina, the players who are expected to compete at the 2025 Miami Open include defending champion Danielle Collins, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Madison Keys, among others.

