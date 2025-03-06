Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia shares adorable snap of Russian crashing from jet lag ahead of Indian Wells

Russian Daria Kasatkina's figure-skating girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako has given a heartwarming insight to the couple's travel woes on the ATP tour. Kasatkina, the World No. 12, is about to compete in the Sunshine Swing in the US, starting with the BNP Paribas Open this week.

Zabiiako is a globetrotting athlete in her own right. The 30-year-old Estonian-Russian skater won the Grand Prix of Helsinki crown in 2018 and took home a bronze medal from the 2019 World Championships, and so is no stranger to travel. The couple now travel together on tour, and Zabiiako is often seen at tournaments cheering on Kasatkina.

Zabiiako recently took to her Instagram account to post an image of the pair in a hotel room, with the 27-year-old fast asleep after one more exhausting flight. The skater captioned the picture:

"Someone lost the fight against jet lag"

Natalia Zabiiako Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/natalia_zabiiako/3581956124028065887/?hl=en)

Daria Kasatkina and Natalia Zabiiako have been together for a while and have a YouTube channel of their own called "What the Vlog".

Daria Kasatkina will make her ninth appearance in Indian Wells

Kasatkina in action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Daria Kasatkina will compete at the BNP Paribas Open for the ninth time when she steps foot on the court this season. The Russian's best performance at a WTA 1000 event came at this very tournament when she reached the final in 2018 before losing to Naomi Osaka. She also made it to the quarterfinals on her debut here in 2016.

All in all, Kasatkina has won 14 out of 22 matches so far in Indian Wells and reached at least the third round in each of the last four editions. In 2024, the Russian beat Oceane Dodin and Sloane Stephens to reach the fourth round before losing to Yue Yuan.

The 27-year-old enters this year's edition of the WTA 1000 event with a 8-6 win-loss record so far in 2025. She started her year with a third-round exit at the Brisbane International before losing in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International.

Kasatkina then reached the fourth round of the Australian Open before losing to Emma Navarro. After this, she had two opening-round exits in Abu Dhabi and Dubai while only making it to the third round in Doha. The Russian has received a bye to the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she will take on either Sofia Kenin or Maddison Inglis.

