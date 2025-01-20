Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia sends 2-word endearing message to Russian despite heartbreaking Australian Open loss

Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako sent a heartfelt message to the Russian tennis star after she suffered a painful defeat to Emma Navarro in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open. The Russian's run to the fourth round was her career-best in Melbourne.

Seeded ninth, Kasatkina kicked off her campaign by decimating Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 6-3, and continued running a riot in the second round with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Wang Yafan. She defeated 24th seed Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-1 to set up a blockbuster clash with eighth seed Navarro.

After two hours and forty minutes of high-quality tennis, it was Emma Navarro who finally clinched the topsy-turvy thriller 6-4, 5-7, 7-5. Following her girlfriend's heartbreaking defeat, Natalia Zabiiako shared a picture of Daria Kasatkina on her Instagram story and sent her a two-word message,

"Always proud," Zabiiako wrote.

Next up, Emma Navarro will face Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals

Kasatkina and Zabiiako, an Estonian-Russian figure skater made their relationship public shortly after the former came out as bisexual in 2022. The couple is one of the most popular couples among the tennis fraternity thanks to their popular YouTube channel What the Vlog where they interact with other players while traveling from city to city for tennis tournaments.

The 27-year-old also got a chance to give a shoutout to her vlog during the on-court interview after her third round win.

Daria Kasatkina gives a shoutout to her and Natalia Zabiiako's YouTube channel 'What the Vlog' after Australian Open 3R win

Daria Kasatkina and Natalia Zabiiako - Source: Getty

During her on-court interview after clinching her third round win over Yulia Putintseva at the 2025 Australian Open, Daria Kasatkina was asked to give a shouout to her YouTube channel 'What the Vlog' to which the Russian happily obliged.

"Okay, guys. So me and my partner Natasha (Zabiiako), we've got a vlog about tennis. After every tournament, we are uploading a vlog on our YouTube, so check it out 'What the vlog' on YouTube. Please subscribe, enjoy."

She also announced that a vlog from her time in Melbourne would be dropping on her channel soon.

"I hope the one from here is going to be very good. Probably in a couple of weeks. So yeah, please subscribe, we're going to be so happy to see you there."

Daria Kasatkina and Natalia Zabiiako enjoyed a romantic getaway during the offseason and also shared highlights from their different outings on their Instagram.

