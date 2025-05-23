Daria Kasatkina sends her love to girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako after figure skater shows off glamorous dance performance in front of Eiffel Tower

Daria Kasatkina gushed over her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako dancing in front of the Eiffel Tower in a sheer outfit amid the 2025 French Open. Kasatkina will compete in the first round of the Roland Garros on May 25, 2025.

Daria Kasatkina came out as gay in 2022 and simultaneously posted a picture with Estonian-Russian figure skater Natalia Zabiiako, confirming their relationship. The couple has been a regular in public outings since then and often posts about each other on social media.

As the WTA player nears her French Open 1st round match-up against Katerina Siniakova, she showed love to her partner, Zabiiako, as the latter danced in front of the Eiffel Tower in a sheer top and a pair of leather pants, accessorizing with silver jewelry. The former World No. 3 reacted with a heart-eyed emoji.

Kasatkina sends love to her girlfriend; Instagram - @kasatkina

The original post by the figure skater was captioned as:

"Nice location to dance a bit"

Kasatkina was once vocal about the struggles gay people are subjected to in Russia since the "gay propaganda" has prevented the movements of gay rights activists and even pride marches. In an interview in 2022, the 28-year-old highlighted the taboos, saying:

"So many subjects are taboo in Russia. This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming [gay] is ridiculous. I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight. Seriously, if there is a choice, no one would choose being gay. Why make your life harder, especially in Russia? What’s the point?”

Kasatkina vacationed with her girlfriend in the Maldives after she ended her 2024 season with the WTA Finals.

Daria Kasatkina became a permanent Australian resident in 2025

Daria Kasatkina at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Day Three - (Source: Getty)

Since her coming out as gay, her native country, Russia, has only found ways to criminalise homosexuality by introducing a slew of laws. Ahead of her feat at the Madrid Open, Daria Kasatkina revealed that her decision to change her nationality to Australian mostly depended on how gay people can never freely be in Russia.

"It is tough. Honestly, it was one of my main reasons why I had to make this step and change my nationality because if I wanted to live a free, open life as I wanted, unfortunately I couldn’t do it in Russia. I had to find another place. And I did.” (The Guardian)

Despite the hard decision, Kasatkina received immense support from people, especially the native Australians. She added:

"It was emotional and I was nervous, of course, because I didn’t know how the reaction was going to be. But the feedback was very good, honestly, from all the international media. It was great. Also, the feedback from Australia was good. After I realised that, I became much more calm."

Kasatkina was a semi-finalist at the 2022 French Open and reached the quarter-finals at the 2018 Wimbledon.

