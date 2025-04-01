"I didn't have much choice, being openly-gay" - Daria Kasatkina reveals reason behind Russia to Australia switch

Daria Kasatkina recently revealed the reason behind her decision to switch her allegiance to Australia from Russia on the professional tennis circuit. Kasatkina will make her debut under the Australian flag at the 2025 Charleston Open.

Kasatkina, who was born in Tolyatti, Russia had represented her home country for 11 years, took to social media and announced that the Australian government had accepted her application for permanent residency and that she will now represent the country in tennis.

"I am delighted to let you all know that my application for permanent residency has been accepted by the Australian Government. Australia is a place I love, is incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home. I love being in Melbourne and look forward to making my home there," Kasatkina wrote.

While speaking to the press before her campaign at the 2025 Charleston Open, Daria Kasatkina shared that becoming an Australian player was "different" and "emotional" for her. She also mentioned that she is "happy" to represent Australia on the big stage

“It’s my first official day as an Australian player. Honestly, it feels different, I’m not going to lie. It’s emotional for me. I have to get used to it. But I’m really happy to start this new chapter of my life representing Australia on the big stage,” Kasatkina said.

The former World No. 8 explained that she decided to change her residency from Russia to Australia because she is "openly gay" and wanted to live freely. Kasatkina has been in a relationship with Natalia Zabiiako, and they publicly announced their relationship in 2022.

“With everything going on in my previous country, I didn’t have much choice. For me, being openly-gay, if I want to be myself, I have to make this step, and I did it,” she added.

Daria Kasatkina last competed at the 2025 Miami Open, where she was seeded 12th. She faced Hailey Baptiste in the second round after receiving a first-round bye, ultimately losing with a score of 6-3, 4-6, 5-7.

Daria Kasatkina will face Lauren Davis or Jamie Loeb in the Charleston Open 2025 2R

Daria Open at Charleston Open 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Daria Kasatkina will next compete at the 2025 Charleston Open, scheduled from March 31 to April 6, 2025. The matches at the tournament will be played on the outdoor green clay courts at the Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina.

Kastkina is seeded fifth at the tournament and will kick off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She will face wild card Lauren Davis or qualifier Jamie Loeb in her opening match. The former World No. 8 has not faced Davis or Loeb on the WTA Tour.

Along with Daria Kasatkina, players such as defending champion Danielle Collins, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Zheng Qinwen, Belinda Bencic, and Sofia Kenin, among others, will also be competing at the 2025 Charleston Open.

