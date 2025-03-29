Russian-born Daria Kasatkina announces major career move, reveals Australian residency and switches allegiance to represent her 'new homeland'

Russian-born tennis player Daria Kasatkina has formally confirmed that she has been awarded permanent residence in Australia and will now play for the nation at the highest levels of professional tennis. Her move follows a trend of increasing numbers of athletes pursuing new national loyalties for personal, professional, or political reasons.

In an Instagram post on March 28, 2025, Kasatkina announced that her permanent residency application had been approved by the Australian government. She was full of gratitude for Australia, calling it a friendly country where she feels at home, especially in Melbourne.

"I am delighted to let you all know that my application for permanent residency has been accepted by the Australian Government. Australia is a place I love, is incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home. I love being in Melbourne and look forward to making my home there. As part of this, I am proud to announce that I will be representing my new homeland, Australia, in my professional tennis career from this point onwards," Kasatkina wrote.

The World No. 12 has been living in Dubai and has not been back to Russia for more than two years. Her change of national loyalty comes after her open condemnation of Russia's approach to LGBTQ+ rights and also her resistance against the war in Ukraine. She publicly declared her gay status in 2022 and has never hesitated to express her opinion, which has driven her to represent Australia.

Kasatkina agreed that it was not an easy decision to switch sporting nationality, but highlighted her appreciation for her family, coaches, and fans during her professional career. She also expressed respect and gratitude for her Russian background as she looked forward to this new era under the Australian banner.

"Obviously, there are parts of this decision that have not been easy. I want to express my thanks and gratitude to my family, coaches, and everyone who has supported me throughout my tennis journey to date. I will always have respect and fond appreciation for my roots, but I am thrilled to start this new chapter in my career and my life under the Australian flag. Thank you all for your understanding and continued support," she added.

Daria Kasatkina spoke out on the Russia-Ukraine war and its impact on Ukrainians

In Picture: Daria Kasatkina during the 2022 WTA Finals (Source: Getty)

Daria Kasatkina condemned war since her home country’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. After defeating Anhelina Kalinina at the 2023 Rothesay International, she spoke about the struggles Ukrainians face, expressing sorrow and frustration over the ongoing crisis.

"Obviously their experience, Ukrainians, they are experiencing way worse situation, but also, I mean, I can feel the same. I'm very worried for the people I love," Daria Kasatkina said.

"Feels sh*t, honestly. I'm not gonna hide it. It's tough to, you know, to face the circumstances for such a long time already," she added. "It's been a tough year, and we don't know how long it's going to be. Yeah, we have to just follow the news. Honestly, so far I don't see the end. We have to just accept."

Daria Kasatkina has recently ended her 2025 Miami Open campaign with a first-round exit and is set to begin her clay-court season at the Charleston Open (March 31–April 6).

