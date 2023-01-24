World No. 56 Daria Saville shared her outlook on an injured Novak Djokovic, who is on the hunt for his tenth Australian Open title.

The Serbian star suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month at the Adelaide International 1 and sparked concerns about his performance at the ongoing Melbourne Major, where he has reigned supreme nine times. Despite injury issues and withdrawal rumors, Djokovic's dominant form has everyone questioning the legitimacy of his injury.

Australian player Daria Saville, formerly Daria Gavrilova, defended the former World No. 1 and shared some insight on playing with injury.

"playing with a niggle, playing sore, even playing with chronic pain is not an injury. An injury, that’s something that’s causing you enough pain to stop you from competing. Trust me, I freaking know," she tweeted.

Saville was in awe of the Serbian's performance, commenting on his high pain tolerance.

"Novak is a machine and he can probably tolerate more pain than others and on top of that I’m sure him and his team spend hours and hours working on his hamstring to get it better," she added.

Saville also described her own experience as an active player who got back into the WTA Top 50 post-surgery.

"I think I did… played for 6 years with chronic pain in my Achilles until I had to stop and have surgery. Came back ranked outside 400 and got back inside top 50 in 6 months just so i can share my opinion on Twitter :)," she said.

"Best tennis I have played this year" - Djokovic on his 2023 Australian Open performance as he enters quarterfinals

Novak Djokovic after his fourth round win at the 2023 Asutralian Open

Djokovic, who has dropped just one set in four rounds at the Melbourne Major, is happy with the level of tennis he is able to produce. The Serb beat hometown hero Alex De Minaur 6-2, 6-1, 6-2, in a dominant display of flawless tennis that had fans around the world in awe. When asked after the match if this was the best tennis he has ever played, the 35-year-old admitted that it may not have been his best ever.

"Well I dont know ever, but definitely best tennis I have played this year in this tournament , so far this season , best match (against De Minaur)," he said.

The Serb stated that as the tournament progresses, the matches will get tougher but expressed satisfaction with his straight sets victory over the Australian. The 21-time Grand Slam champion also said that he felt great in terms of the mobility and movement of his leg, which is great news for him.

Djokovic also admitted to feeling exhausted due to the different types of treatments and machines he has to use, which are necessary in order for him to play and is glad that his body has responded well to them.

"Tonight (against De Minaur) I didnt feel any pain and moved as well as I have the whole tournament, it means we are progressing in the right direction," the Serb said on his current form.

Djokovic will next face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals at the Rod Laver Arena on January 25.

