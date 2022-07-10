"Darling, happy anniversary! This is my present" - Novak Djokovic to his wife Jelena after winning Wimbledon on the day of their wedding anniversary

Novak Djokovic had more reasons than one to celebrate on Sunday, as he won the 2022 Wimbledon title on the day of his wedding anniversary. The Serb wished his wife Jelena on the special occasion in front of the Centre Court crowd after lifting the trophy, which was his present to her.

Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) to win his seventh Wimbledon crown, closing in on Roger Federer's record of eight titles at the prestigious event. Jelena has been supporting him from the players' box throughout the tournament and was there during the big final as well.

Speaking during his on-court interview after lifting the trophy, Novak Djokovic shared a wonderful moment with his wife.

"Darling, happy anniversary! This is my present," the Serb said when asked about the occasion.

He was surprised to see their daughter Tara join his team in the player's box as he turned towards his team during his victory speech. She was not present during his match as kids under the age of five are not allowed during matches, but her dad was thrilled to see her make it during the celebrations.

"She's not five years (old) yet so she wasn't allowed to watch a match live. Next year, hopefully, if she's interested, which she wasn't too much in tennis, she can watch daddy play live," a happy Djokovic expressed.

He then revealed that his son Stefan was the only family member missing from the celebrations as the seven-year-old was playing some tennis of his own with Bob Bryan's little boy.

The 35-year-old also spoke about his love for Wimbledon's Centre Court, where he remains unbeaten since 2013. The last time he lost on the court was to Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

"It's the most special tennis court in the world...Everything is so directed and focused on the tennis players, this tournament has the most history and recognition around the world. I'm extremely grateful and happy to be here," the Serb said on the same.

Novak Djokovic makes a comeback to win the 2022 Wimbledon final

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

The top seed lost the opening set for the third match in a row in the final against Nick Kyrgios. The Australian player used his big serve and powerful groundstrokes to great effect in the opening set to win it on the back of a solitary break of serve.

Just as he did in the semifinal against Cameron Norrie, Djokovic responded strongly to dropping the first set.

The Serb struck back with an early break in the second set and carried his newfound momentum to win the set. Then, at 4-4 in the third set, Djokovic won five points in a row from 40-0 on Kyrgios' serve to earn a match-defining break of serve and close out the set 6-4.

The Australian player fought quite hard in the fourth set, but the Serb was too good in the tie-breaker, where he dropped just three points on his way to the title.

The World No. 3 closed in on Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slams by winning his 21st Grand Slam title. As things stand, the Serb is highly unlikely to play in either the 2022 US Open or the 2023 Australian Open. His next appearance at a Major could be at the French Open in May next year.

