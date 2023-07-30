"Daughter like mother" - Caroline Wozniacki jokes about Olivia having the same backhand as her

The 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki recently joked about her daughter Olivia's backhand being same as hers.

The former tennis pro tied the knot with NBA star David Lee back in 2019. The couple welcomed a daughter named Olivia on June 11, 2021, their first child. A year later, they welcomed their second child, a boy named James.

Wozniacki, who frequently shares pics of her children on social media, posted a video on her Instagram stories on Sunday (July 30) of herself throwing a ball at Olivia. Impressively, the little one neatly hit it with her backhand.

"Daughter like mother, got the backhand down," she joked.

Caroline Wozniacki via Instagram stories.

Wozniacki is a renowned and successful former tennis player from Denmark. She has made a name for herself despite having played at the same time as the Williams sisters.

She is a Grand Slam champion who has also been ranked World No. 1 on multiple occasions. She has 30 WTA titles to her name, including the 2017 WTA Finals and the 2018 Australian Open.

However, the Dane decided to put an end to her successful career in 2020 and played her final match against World No.6 Ons Jabeur at that year's Australian Open.

Caroline Wozniacki announces surprise tennis comeback

Caroline Wozniacki pictured at the 2020 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki made her WTA Tour debut at the 2005 Western & Southern Open as a 15-year-old wild card.

After a three-year retirement, the former World No. 1 has accepted a wildcard and will return to Cincinnati this summer. She has also accepted a wildcard for the 2023 US Open.

Wozniacki stated in a press conference that she is "happy" to be returning to the tournament where it all began, and thanked the organizers for the opportunity.

"I first came to Cincinnati when I was 15 years old in 2005. I am so happy to be back where I played my first WTA tournament. A big thank you to the tournament for this opportunity."

The Dane continued by expressing her excitement for the upcoming US Open and mentioned that she also has the Australian Open and the Paris Olympics on her radar.

"I’m going to play the US Open. There’s just an electric atmosphere in New York that I can’t get enough of, and I’ve played so well there for years and years," Caroline Wozniacki said.

"I’ll start out playing in Montreal just to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all head to New York. After that, I’ll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia, and we’ll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too," she added.