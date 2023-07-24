Caroline Wozniacki's daughter Olivia takes inspiration from The Open and plays golf for 30 minutes straight

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared that her daughter, Olivia, drew inspiration from The Open and engaged in a 30-minute golf session.

Wozniacki and her husband, David Lee, a former NBA player, welcomed their daughter, Olivia Wozniacki Lee on June 11, 2021. In October 2022, the pair announced the birth of their son, James Wozniacki Lee.

On Sunday, July 23, Wozniacki took to social media to share a couple of videos featuring her two-year-old daughter, Olivia. In the videos, the little girl can be seen standing in front of the television with The Open being played and honing her golf swing using her toy golf set. Wozniacki wrote that Olivia was practicing for "30 min straight."

"Olivia for 30 min straight," Wozniacki captioned her Instagram story.

"And again," she added.

Screengrab of Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram stories

Caroline Wozniacki hits practice courts ahead of return to action after three-year retirement break

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Caroline Wozniacki recently returned to the practice courts ahead of her comeback following a three-year retirement hiatus.

The Dane officially retired from professional tennis in 2020. However, last month, she surprised the world by announcing her comeback to the sport, with plans to participate in the 2023 US Open.

Speaking to Vogue, Wozniacki expressed her eagerness to regain her rhythm and her form before the upcoming US Open by competing in Montreal. She also divulged her intentions to take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"So I’m going to play the US Open. There’s just an electric atmosphere in New York that I can’t get enough of, and I’ve played so well there for years and years," Wozniacki said. "I’ll start out playing in Montreal just to get back into the groove, and then we’ll all head to New York. After that, I’ll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia, and we’ll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too."

Caroline Wozniacki, along with Venus Williams, has also been granted a wildcard to participate at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Last week, the 33-year-old took to social media to share a video of herself sweating it out in a practice session, as she prepares for her highly anticipated comeback.

Wozniacki's Instagram story

Wozniacki also confirmed her participation in the 2023 Western & Southern Open, held in Cincinnati, USA, where she has been granted a wildcard entry into the main draw.