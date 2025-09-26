David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham shares a moment with John McEnroe after losing to USA in Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star Match

David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham and John McEnroe were invited to tee off at the biennial Celebrity All-Star Golf Match this week ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup in Farmingdale, New York. While the 26-year-old former model represented Team Europe, the eight-time Major winner joined forces with Team USA in a winning effort.Earlier on Wednesday (September 24), the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham made his debut at the Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star Golf Match, which was held at the Bethpage Black Golf Course in Farmingdale. The $10 million-worth celebrity (via Celebrity Net Worth) admittedly enjoyed his time at the precursor event to the 2025 Ryder Cup later this weekend.Brooklyn Beckham took to his Instagram handle later on Thursday to post a carousel of pictures from his outing. In the first photo, the Brit posed with former World No. 1-turned-analyst John McEnroe, who has played in two Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star Matches at this point. He also took a selfie with two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.In the caption of his post, the 26-year-old promised to work on his drive while expressing his gratitude towards the organizers of the celebrity event for inviting him.&quot;Thank you for having me x what an amazing experience x I'll be at the driving range for the next two years... @rydercupeurope @therydercup,&quot; Brooklyn Beckham wrote on his Instagram handle. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe celebrity clash between USA and Europe was won by the former team, which consisted of John McEnroe, Eli Manning, Bobby Flay, Colin Jost, Kane Brown, Noah Kahan, Michael Strahan, and Miranda Lambert. For the tennis fans interested in knowing McEnroe's performance, he and American chef Flay lost their two-player game to Teemu Selanne and Jose Andres by a close scoreline of 5-6. Luckily, the above game was the only one that USA dropped in the 11-hole golf tee-off as they came out on top of the remaining three games to secure an overall 25-19 victory.John McEnroe was part of a losing effort with Team USA at 2023 Ryder Cup Celebrity All-Star Golf MatchJohn McEnroe enjoys some celebrity golf | Image Source: GettyTwo years ago, John McEnroe was a part of the 1995 U.S. Open champion Corey Pavin's team at the Celebrity All-Star Match held at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Rome. The Americans put up a valiant campaign against PGA Tour veteran Colin Montgomerie but came out on the losing end by a scoreline of 4-7.For academic purposes, the celebrity game also featured the likes of 24-time Major winner Novak Djokovic and five-time UEFA Champions League titlist Gareth Bale - both of whom played for &quot;Team Monty&quot;. Djokovic and Bale were also present in the dug-out as they watched Team Europe's 12th victory at the biennial event with great delight.