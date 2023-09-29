Novak Djokovic joins Gareth Bale in enjoying Team Europe's Day 1 sweep at Ryder Cup, requests golf veteran Tommy Fleetwood for a picture

Novak Djokovic seems to be having quite a good time at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. Initially having flown to Italy for participating in a celebrity exhibition match, the Serb chose to delay his departure from the country. This was done to watch the tee-off at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on Friday (September 29).

The 24-time Major winner displayed great rhythm during the All-Star game earlier on Wednesday (September 25). The 36-year-old admitted after the event that he had practised golf regularly over the last few months, which was evident by how clean his swing was.

Several videos of Djokovic interacting with other sportsmen at the Ryder Cup were uploaded on social media by the tournament's official handle on Friday (September 29).

In one video, the tennis legend could be seen enjoying the Day 1 action from the stands, where he was joined by former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

Expand Tweet

The two also clicked a photo together, which Bale had posted on his Instagram stories.

A screen capture of Gareth Bale's Instagram story

Djokovic also approached six-time European tour champion Tommy Fleetwood for a picture later in the corridors of the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club. Fleetwood has finished as the runner-up at a Major championship twice — the 2018 US Open and the 2019 British Open.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic to miss Asian swing, will play Paris Masters 2023 next

Novak Djokovic poses with the 2022 ATP Finals trophy

Novak Djokovic recently disclosed that he will be missing the post-US Open Asian swing this year. This means that the Serb will not play at the China Open and the Shanghai Rolex Masters, two tournaments that he has won six and four times, respectively.

"Over the years, some of the best support I receive anywhere in the world is in China. Shanghai has always been one of my favorite tournaments in the season. I will be missing my #NoleFam in China. I hope that I can come back to China in the future and play in front of all of you again," he wrote, followed by a few emojis.

Expand Tweet

The Serb has other goals this season and will be economizing his schedule to save his best for the most important tournaments. He is scheduled to play the 2023 Paris Masters and the 2023 ATP Finals, before taking up national duty at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals knockout stage in November.

Djokovic will be eager to guide Serbia to a second Davis Cup title when he flies for Malaga towards the end of the season. The 36-year-old was instrumental in his home country's qualification from Group C.

He defeated World No. 25 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets to ensure Serbia beat Spain 2-1 in their second group stage tie.

Serbia also beat South Korea in their first match of the Davis Cup group stage. However, they were unable to reproduce that form in their final tie of the round, against the Czech Republic.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis