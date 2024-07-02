David Beckham's son Romeo catches Emma Raducanu in action at Wimbledon 2024 as Brit scores emphatic 1R win

Romeo Beckham, son of former football star David Beckham, was in attendance on the opening day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, cheering fellow Brit Emma Raducanu on from the stands of the All-England Club.

The 137th edition of the famed Championships kicked off on Monday, July 2, with a host of stars taking center stage. Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Jannik Sinner didn't disappoint tennis fans as they sailed through their openers. British fans were in for a treat as well, with the 2021 US Open champion Raducanu in action. She kicked off her campaign emphatically with a 7-6 (0), 6-3 win against Renata Zarazua.

With all the star power on display on the court, plenty of celebrities graced the occasion from the stands. Among those were the legendary David Beckham's second son, Romeo Beckham.

Romeo gave fans a glimpse of his day out at SW19 with a photograph of Raducanu in action on the center court, coupled with a couple of white heart emojis.

Romeo Beckham catches Emma Raducanu in action on Day 1 of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Picture: @romeobeckham Instagram)

It's not the first time Romeo has been spotted at the Championships. Last year, he made an appearance alongside his girlfriend, Mia Regan, and his grandmother, Sandra Georgina West.

It is no surprise that Romeo is often seen at tennis events, given his deep affinity for the sport. He did, in the past want to pursue a career in tennis after being released from Arsenal's Football Academy. He even started training with Andy Murray. Romeo, however, went back to playing football after a five-year absence but continues to play and watch tennis.

Other big names who graced the opening day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships included David Beckham, musician Dave Grohl, broadcaster and scientist David Attenborough, and motorsport legend Jackie Stewart.

Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon test begins as seeded opponent awaits her in second round

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Emma Raducanu kicked off her 2024 Wimbledon campaign in style with a routine 7-6 (0), 6-3 win against lucky loser Renata Zarazua. Raducanu was originally due to face twenty-second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the opening round, but an illness forced the latter to withdraw from the tournament.

Raducanu was particularly good on serve during her opener, winning 71% of points on her first serve and 55% behind her second serve. She was equally effective on the return, breaking her opponent's serve three times in the five opportunities presented. She also hit 17 winners en route to the win.

Elise Mertens awaits Raducanu in the second round. The Belgian chalked out an impressive victory against Nao Hibino in her opener, coming back from a set down to seal a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 win. The pair haven't yet faced off in professional competition and so, fans can expect some interesting action.

