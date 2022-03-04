Davis Cup 2022 qualifiers: Alexander Zverev vs Felipe Meligeni Alves preview, head to head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (GER) Alexander Zverev vs (BRA) Felipe Meligeni Alves

Tournament: Davis Cup

Date: 4 March 2022

Round: Qualifying Round

Venue: Rio de Janeiro

Category: ITF Tournament

Surface: Clay

Live Telecast: Brazil - Globo, Germany- Sportdeutschland.tv

Alexander Zverev vs Felipe Meligeni Alves preview

Germany's Alexander Zverev faces Brazil's Felipe Meligeni Alves in the Davis Cup qualifiers.

The 24-year-old entered the Australian Open as one of the favorites after winning two matches at the ATP Cup. Zverev had a good start to the tournament and beat Daniel Altmaier, John Millman and Radu Albot to reach the fourth round. However, he lost to Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

The German then entered the Open Sud de France as the top seed and started with a win over Mackenzie McDonald in the second round. He thrashed Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-0 to reach the semifinals of the competition.

He faced Mikael Ymer and defeated him comprehensively to set up a final against Alexander Bublik. However, the Kazakh player beat Zverev in straight sets to win his first title.

The World No.3 then competed at the Mexican Open as the second seed and the reigning champion. He beat Jenson Brooksby in what was the latest-ever finish in the history of the ATP Tour to reach the second round.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Brooksby vs Zverev became the latest-ever finish to a tennis match! A historic day in AcapulcoBrooksby vs Zverev became the latest-ever finish to a tennis match! A historic day in Acapulco ⏰Brooksby vs Zverev became the latest-ever finish to a tennis match! https://t.co/rZxaHFNjL7

Zverev was to face Peter Gojowczyk in the second round. However, he was embroiled in controversy after he smashed his racquet near the umpire's leg and chair during his doubles match. He was subsequently disqualified from the tournament due to unsportsmanlike conduct.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open after smashing the umpire's chair Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the Mexican Open after smashing the umpire's chair 😳 https://t.co/cA7JeQkoli

210th-ranked Meligeni Alves started 2022 at the qualifiers for the Australian Open. However, he was beaten by Argentina's Juan Pablo Vicovich in the first qualifying round. The Brazilian then failed to qualify for the Cordoba Open after losing to Nikola Milojevic.

Meligeni Alves received a wildcard for the Rio Open but lost in the opening round to Miomir Kecmanovic. The 24-year-old entered the qualifiers for the Santiago Open but lost in the second qualifying round to Juan Ignacio Londero.

Alexander Zverev vs Felipe Meligeni Alves head-to-head

The upcoming match in Rio de Janeiro is the first meeting between Zverev and Alves.

Alexander Zverev vs Felipe Meligeni Alves prediction

Zverev will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win it. The German has a pretty good record on clay courts, winning 14 out of 18 matches on the surface since 2021. Three of the German's five Masters 1000 titles have also come on clay.

The 24-year-old's strong serve combined with solid groundstrokes will no doubt make things difficult for Meligeni Alves. Zverev's baseline game is ideal for clay courts and his powerful backhand can fetch him a lot of points.

Meligeni Alves will no doubt feel at home in Rio and having played mostly on clay courts on the ATP Challenger Tour last year, we can expect him to produce some good moments on Friday.

The 24-year-old Brazilian will rely heavily on his service games and will look to secure a break of serve that could prove to be decisive. However, Zverev's powerful serve and court tactics will be too much for Meligeni Alves to handle and he will have little trouble getting the better of him.

Prediction: Zverev to win in straight sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan