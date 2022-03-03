Davis Cup 2022, USA vs Colombia: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

All eyes will be on World No. 20 Taylor Fritz as he leads Team USA against Colombia at the Davis Cup Qualifiers on 4-5 March. The tie will be played on indoor hardcourts at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada, USA.

USA will be among the 24 nations who will be in action in the qualifiers over the weekend. The Americans will aim to win the contest against Colombia and join 11 other qualifiers at the Davis Cup Finals to be held later this year.

Fritz will be key to their chances, having been in a rich vein of form for the past few months. He had a stunning finish to the 2021 season, reaching the final in St. Petersburg and the semifinals in Indian Wells.

The 24-year-old has carried that momentum into the new year, making the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career at the Australian Open.

World No. 39 Tommy Paul will be the second singles player for Team USA. Although the former junior French Open champion has made a slow transition to the senior circuit, he has now begun to look more settled.

It was evident when the 24-year-old lifted his maiden title in Stockholm last year. The North Carolina resident has reached at least the last eight in four out of five events this season and will be eager to continue the run at the prestigious team competition.

Another player with a stellar junior record is 21-year-old Sebastian Korda. Former junior Australian Open titlist Korda is one of the fastest-rising young stars on the tour. The World No. 40, who clinched the Emilia-Romagna Open last year, will be keen to impress on his Davis Cup debut.

Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram are both veterans of the game with multiple Grand Slam titles in doubles. A four-time Grand Slam title holder and Rio Olympic mixed doubles gold medalist, the 29-year-old Sock has a 9-4 record in the competition, including five wins in six doubles matches.

37-year-old Rajeev Ram, too, has four Grand Slam titles to his name, with his most recent win coming in the men's doubles at the US Open in 2021. With 22 titles under his belt, the World No. 4 comes in with rich experience in the biggest stages of tennis, which will be handy for the American team.

Rajeev Ram (L) acknowledges the crowd after a match at 2021 ATP Finals

It won't be easy for Team USA in doubles, though, as the Colombians have Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in their ranks. The two joined forces to win the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open in 2019.

The two teams are locked at 2-2 in their Davis Cup head-to-head, with Colombia winning their most recent meeting in the group stages of the Finals last year. They will aim to go for an encore but will need to put in an inspired performance to upset the much-fancied Americans this time around.

Where to watch Davis Cup Qualifiers tie between USA & Colombia?

Tie: USA vs Colombia

Host broadcaster: Tennis Channel

Away Broadcaster: Win Sports

(Information courtesy: Davis Cup website)

USA vs Colombia Squads

USA: Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda, Jack Sock, Rajeev Ram; Captain: Mardy Fish

Colombia: Daniel Elahi Galan, Nicolas Mejia, Nicolas Barrientos, Juan-Sebastian Cabal, Robert Farah; Captain: Alejandro Falla

