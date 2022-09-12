Davis Cup 2022, USA vs Great Britan: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live stream details and more

The United States and Great Britain will lock horns in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The two teams are in Group D of the tournament alongside the Netherlands and Kazakhstan.

Great Britain reached the quarterfinals of last year's Davis Cup before losing their tie against Germany 2-1. At the time, Dan Evans gave them the lead by beating Peter Gojowczyk. However, Jan-Lennard Struff stunned Cameron Norrie while Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz triumphed over Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the doubles tie to eliminate Great Britain.

The United States suffered a group-stage elimination as they lost their matches against Italy and Colombia.

Both teams are in a good position in the Davis Cup to qualify for the quarterfinals, with the squads they have, with several high-ranked players in both singles and doubles.

Great Britain's World No. 8 Cameron Norrie is headlining the team and has produced some excellent performances over the past couple of months. Dan Evans and former World No. 1 Andy Murray are also in the squad and are capable of producing some incredible tennis.

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski are two of the best doubles players in the world and their additions fortify the team.

The United States were dealt a major blow following the withdrawal of US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe. However, they've still got the likes of Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, not to forget Rajeev Ram, who is the doubles World No. 2.

BusinessMirror @BusinessMirror



US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland. The US Tennis Association announced Tiafoe's withdrawal Saturday.

There is a good chance of us seeing Taylor Fritz and Cameron Norrie locking horns and it will be interesting to see who the two teams send to play the other singles match.

Great Britain might be the favorites entering the tie considering their squad depth. However, the United States has players who can make things difficult for their opponents.

Where to watch the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals 2022?

Here's the complete list of broadcasters for the event:

Argentina - TyC

Australia - Nine

Belgium - VRT / RTBF

Canada - Rogers

Croatia - SportKlub

France - beIN / L'Equipe

Germany - Servus TV

Great Britain - BBC

Italy - RAI / Sky Italia Super Tennis

Kazakhstan - QAZ Sports

Netherlands - Ziggo

Serbia - Sport Klub

South Korea - Coupang

Spain - Movistar

Sweden - SVT

United States - Tennis Channel

You can check out the full list of broadcasters on the official Davis Cup website.

(Information courtesy Davis Cup website)

