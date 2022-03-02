×
Davis Cup 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live stream details and more

Can Spain win the prestigious team competition again?
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Mar 02, 2022 10:59 PM IST
116 players from 24 nations will be in action on March 4 and 5 as the Davis Cup Qualifiers get underway across various locations around the world. A total of 12 Qualifiers will be held this weekend, with the winners advancing to the Finals scheduled to take place later this year in multiple venues.

16 nations will vie for the title in the Finals. This will include the 12 winning qualifiers, wildcards Great Britain and Serbia, and the finalists from the previous edition.

The Russian Tennis Federation were the defending champions. However, they have now been banned by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Only Croatia are thus guaranteed a spot in the Davis Cup Finals.

The ITF is yet to announce which nation will fill the vacant spot.

Where to watch Davis Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Here's the complete list of broadcasters for the 12 Qualifiers scheduled to take place over the weekend.

TieHost broadcasterAway broadcaster
USA vs ColombiaTennis ChannelWin Sports
Australia vs HungaryNine
Brazil vs Germany GloboSportdeutschland.tv
France vs EcuadorL'Equipe TVDirect TV
Spain vs RomaniaMovistarDigiSport
Netherlands vs CanadaZiggoSportsnet
Finland vs BelgiumSanoma
Norway vs KazakhstanVerdans GangQAZSportTV
Slovakia vs ItalyJOJSuperTennis
Sweden vs JapanSportexpressenplay.seWowow
Argentina vs Czech RepublicTyCCzech TV
Korea Republic vs AustriaCoupangOetv.at

(Information courtesy: Davis Cup website)

Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud will be in action in Davis Cup Qualifiers

Alexander Zverev in action at 2022 Australian Open
The Davis Cup Qualifiers will be a star-studded affair, led by World No. 3 Alexander Zverev. The 24-year-old was a last-minute addition to the German squad, replacing Daniel Altmaier.

This will be Zverev's first competition since being withdrawn from the Mexican Open following his unsportsmanlike conduct during a doubles match. The ATP Finals champion's inclusion will be a major boost for Germany ahead of their clash against Brazil.

￼Team-Update: Alexander Zverev ist ￼🔙Das deutsche Davis Cup-Team bekommt gegen Brasilien Verstärkung: der Hamburger wurde von Chef-Bundestrainer Michael Kohlmann nachnominiert. Die komplette Meldung gibt es auf tennis.de. ￼___ #daviscup #GERBRA https://t.co/rL0eu25vRZ

Other top-20 stars to watch include World No. 8 Casper Ruud, World No. 11 Jannik Sinner, World No. 14 Diego Schwartzman, World No. 19 Carlos Alcaraz and 20th-ranked Taylor Fritz.

Ruud won his seventh career title in Buenos Aires last month and will be key to Norway's chances against Kazakhstan.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Sinner will look to drive Team Italy against minnows Slovakia. With Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini opting out of the Qualifiers, the onus is on the youngster to lead his team to the Finals.

Davis Cup preparation #forza https://t.co/DCkIG8wdy3

Schwartzman, who finished as the runner-up in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro this year, will spearhead Argentina against the Czech Republic.

Having won his maiden ATP 500 title in Rio and broken into the top 20, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz will be the cynosure of all eyes when Spain take on Romania. The formidable Spanish team will also have veterans Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta, both of whom are inside the world's top 20.

20th-ranked Taylor Fritz, meanwhile, will hope to inspire Team USA against Colombia.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
