Davis Cup 2023: Australia oust Czech Republic to set up semifinal clash against Finland

Australia kept their Davis Cup hopes alive as they came back from behind to defeat the Czech Republic 2-1 and reach the semifinals.

The Aussies, who last won the tournament in 2003, found themselves trailing after Tomas Machac triumphed 6-4, 7-5 over Jordan Thompson. The former broke in the very first game of the match and this was enough to fetch him the opening set.

The second set saw a few service breaks but the Czech managed to win it to register a 6-4, 7-5 win and put his country ahead.

Alex de Minaur then took on Jiri Lehecka, with the latter winning the opening set 6-4 after breaking in the fifth game. He was a set away from taking the Czech Republic to the Davis Cup semifinals and broke early in the second set before De Minaur bounced back to win it 7-6(2) and force the match into a decider.

The 24-year-old started the final set after breaking in the opening game before Lehecka broke him back to level the scores at 5-5. De Minaur restored his one-break lead in the very next game before holding serve to register a 4-6, 7-6(2), 7-5 win and level the tie at 1-1.

It all came down to the doubles tie where Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell took on Jiri Lehecka and Adam Pavlasek. The Aussies won the match 6-4, 7-5 to book their place in the Davis Cup semifinals for the second year in a row.

Australia will face Finland in the Davis Cup semifinals

Harri Heliovaara and Otto Virtanen in action during Finland vs Canada

After defeating the Czech Republic, Australia will take on Finland in the Davis Cup semifinals. The Finns reached the final four of the tournament for the very first time after defeating defending champions Canada 2-1.

Canada took the lead in the toe after Milos Raonic defeated Patrick Kaukovalta 6-3, 7-5. However, Otto Virtanen rescued the Finns by defeating Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 7-5 to level the tie. It all came down to the doubles tie and Virtanen teamed up with Harri Heliovaara to defeat Vasek Pospisil and Alexis Galarneau 7-5, 6-3 to seal victory for Finland.

Australia and Finland will face each other for the very first time in the Davis Cup, with their head-to-head currently standing at 0-0.

On the other end of the finals draw, Italy will take on the Netherlands while Serbia will be up against Great Britain.