Davis Cup 2023 Final, Italy vs Australia: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

Italy will face Australia in the Davis Cup 2023 final after the past few days witnessed some terrific tennis action in Malaga.

Eight teams entered the finals of the tournament from the group stage and it all came down to Italy and Australia for the big prize.

The Aussies, who are one of the most successful nations in Davis Cup history, reached the knockout stages after finishing ahead of France and Switzerland in their group.

They faced Czech Republic in the quarterfinals and were trailing after Tomas Machac beat Jordan Thompson. However, Alex de Minaur leveled the scores for the Aussies after defeating Jiri Lehecka. Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell then won the decisive doubles match against Jiri Lehecka and Adam Pavlasek to book Australia's place in the semifinals.

Here, they were up against Finland and took the lead after Alexei Popyrin defeated Otto Virtanen. Alex de Minaur then got the better of Emil Ruusuvuori to seal a 2-0 win for the Aussies along with a place in the tournament's final for the second straight year.

Italy also finished their group as the runner-up behind Canada and faced Netherlands in the quarterfinals. They fell behind after Botic van de Zandschulp defeated Matteo Arnaldi. However, Jannik Sinner defeated Tallon Griekspoor and later teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego to triumph in the doubles fixture, sealing a 2-1 win for Italy.

In the semifinals, they were up against Serbia and once again found themselves behind after Miomir Kecmanovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti. Once again, Sinner turned hero for them as he beat Novak Djokovic before teaming up with Lorenzo Sonego to win the doubles fixture and seal Italy's spot in the final.

Australia will win the Davis Cup for the first time since 2003 if they get through while Italy will triumph for the first time since 1976 if they come out on top.

Davis Cup 2023 TV schedule

Timing Match Channel 10 am ET Final: Italy vs Australia Tennis Channel

Where to watch Davis Cup 2023

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel - USA.

BBC- UK.

Nine Network & beIN SPORTS - Australia.

Czech TV - Czech Republic.

Servus TV & DAZN - Germany.

SVT - Sweden.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

beIN Sports & L'Equipe - France.

Sky Italia & Sportcast (Super Tennis) & RAI- Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Flowsports- Carribbean.

Serbia- Sportklub.

SRG- Switzerland.

SuperSport- South Africa

Sportsnet, TVA & CBC- Canada.

Sony - India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Afghanistan.

Enjoy TV & Torneos - Latin America.