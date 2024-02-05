Davis Cup 2024: How India orchestrated thumping 4-0 victory over Pakistan in taxing conditions

India had a memorable time in Pakistan after they defeated their arch-rivals 4-0 in the Davis Cup 2024 World Group 1 playoffs. In the grass-court event at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad, the likes of Ramkumar Ramanathan, N Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni and Niki Kalyanda Poonacha made sure that India booked their berth in the World Group 1.

However, India had to face challenging weather conditions to march past Pakistan. But they did not face any roadblocks as the players were well-prepared. Before their tie against Pakistan, the players had a training session at the Delhi Gymkhana Club (DGC).

Captain Rohit Rajpal and members of the coaching staff, including Ashutosh Singh and Zeeshan Ali, ordered the groundsmen to leave water on the courts. Leaving water meant that the courts became slow with low bounce.

“We had checked the weather forecast. We knew that there will be fast and low-bounce courts on offer. The training camp in Delhi was crucial because Pakistan players play so well on grass courts at home," Rajpal told PTI.

“The players were ready and got sharper after landing in Islamabad. Ramkumar even told me after the tie that if they did not have the camp in Delhi, adapting to conditions and countering the fiery Aisam ul Haq would be stiffer,” he added.

No heavy roller on the courts

Ashutosh Singh, a former national champion, said that India wanted practice courts to be like the ones in Islamabad. He also said that the groundsmen were requested to not use heavy rollers.

“The ground staff at the DGC was requested to not use the heavy roller on practice courts for three out of six practice days during the camp. This was done to enable the ground to become softer and hence resulting in lower bounce to simulate match conditions in Islamabad,” Singh told PTI.

After taking down Pakistan, India's next Davis Cup assignment is scheduled in September.