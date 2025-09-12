Davis Cup Captain Bob Bryan rates Team USA's opponent Czechia as "toughest of all ties" as Fritz, Tiafoe-led side look to book QF spot in Florida

Bob Bryan recently opened up about Team USA's clash with the Czech Republic at the 2025 Davis Cup qualifiers second round. Bryan will lead the American team, which includes World No. 5 Taylor Fritz, No. 29 Frances Tiafoe, No. 63 Reilly Opelka, doubles No. 29 Rajeev Ram, and doubles No. 57 Austin Krajicek.

Bryan helped the American team win their latest Davis Cup in 2007, alongside his twin brother Mike. The best of five matches between America and the Czech Republic will begin on Friday, September 12, at the Delray Beach Tennis Center in Florida. The American players will vie against the team led by Tomas Berdych, who lifted the Cup in 2012 and 2013.

Berdych is leading World No. 16 Jiri Lehecka, No. 17 Jakub Mensik, No. 22 Tomas Machac, doubles world No. 33 Adam Pavlasek, and Petr Brunclik. In an interview with daviscup.com, Bryan anticipated that the faceoff against the Czech Republic's team would be the hardest one in the round.

"On paper, this is probably the toughest of all ties around the world in this round, and if we don't beat the Czechs, they could go on and win the whole tournament," Bryan said. "We know how tough they are, we respect them, we are ready for them."

Team USA has clinched the most titles in the competition's history, with 32 wins.

Frances Tiafoe shows excitement ahead of the American team's faceoff with the Czech Republic for Davis Cup

In a post-draw conference, Frances Tiafoe showed excitement in competing against the Czech Republic's team at the Davis Cup qualifier in front of the home crowd. He stated that his team members appreciate the opportunity to play in front of familiar faces.

"All these guys are happy to be here," Tiafoe said. "We're here for a reason. We believe in taking care of business out here. Obviously, it's always nice to play in the States. We don't get to play in the States that often, so we don't take that for granted. Going to be excited to play with the fans, have them behind us. Familiar faces in the crowd. Everyone will do their thing and will be behind everybody." (via usta.com)

Tiafoe will face Jiri Lehecka in the first faceoff on September 12, which will be followed by Fritz's clash against Mensik. Day 2 will feature a doubles match, Fritz vs Lehecka, and Tiafoe vs Mensik, respectively. The Davis Cup Final will kick off on November 18, 2025, in Bologna.

