Davis Cup champions Russia banned from hosting ties in 2022 competition

Champions Russia will not be allowed to host any ties at the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, an ITF spokesperson confirmed to UbiTennis. The Russian team will also still be banned from using the country's name, flag or anthem at next year's edition of the team event.

These restrictions on the Davis Cup team are in place because Russia was banned from international sporting competitions for doping violations in 2019. An investigation by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) discovered state-sponsored doping offenses were committed by Russian officials at various Olympic Games.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport halved Russia's ban from four years to two years in 2020. Russia were able to compete in tennis competitions as the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) because tennis was not implicated in the scandal.

Speaking to UbiTennis, an ITF spokesperson confirmed that the ban on Russia lasts until 16 December 2022, after next year's Davis Cup Finals. The spokesperson also revealed other rules the Russian tennis team must follow until the ban is lifted.

"The ban remains in place for two years and that includes Russia hosting any WADA listed world competitions or world cup tournaments/competition events, and when competing outside of Russia the use of their national name, insignia, emblems and anthem are banned throughout this same period," the spokesperson said.

The 2022 Davis Cup finals will feature 16 teams split into four groups, each of which will have a different host city. The knockout stage will then be held at a fifth neutral venue.

Russia concluded dominant tennis season with Davis Cup Finals victory

Daniil Medvedev celebrates beating Marin Cilic to clinch the 2021 Davis Cup title for the Russian Tennis Federation

The Russian Tennis Federation defeated Croatia on 5 December to claim the 2021 Davis Cup Finals title and cap off a very successful year for Russian tennis. World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who won his first Major title at the US Open in September, led Russia to their first triumph in the event since 2007.

The RTF men's squad also won the ATP Cup in January, while the women's team claimed the Billie Jean King Cup title in November. The nation also secured three medals - one gold and two silvers - at the tennis event at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Karen Khachanov earned silver in the men's singles. Meanwhile, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Andrey Rublev beat Elena Vesnina and Aslan Karatsev in an all-Russian mixed doubles gold medal match.

